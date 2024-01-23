Police keep close eye on Wodonga child sex offender after boys targeted

Police are keeping a very close watch on a Wodonga sex offender with multiple victims following his release from jail.
Jason Raymond Koschel has been banned from going within 50 metres of sites including schools, libraries, pools and childcare centres, after trying to exchange a vape for oral sex with a teenager in 2022.
The victim, who had been offered a vape, had pointed out Koschel to his mother as she was driving to the Wodonga Police Station.
He was released in May last year and placed on a two-year corrections order, having served 10 months on remand.
Koschel was already a registered sex offender, having abused an eight-year-old boy at Killara at least four times in 1997.
He had forced the boy to kiss him and grab his penis while at his babysitter's home and on the banks of the Kiewa River.
He was jailed for that offending, which the victim said had destroyed his childhood, and was found with child porn in 2016 while on parole for the crime.
Police have been granted additional powers by a Wodonga magistrate to monitor Koschel after his appearance on Tuesday, January 23.
The order lasts until January 2029 and prohibits Koschel from going to areas frequented by children, having any conversations or contacts with youths, or drinking alcohol.
He can be breath tested and police can search any home where he lives without a warrant.
Koschel was found with semen stained children's swimwear and had children's underwear during his 2022 arrest.
He is banned from possessing such clothing, and is banned from owning electronic vapes.
He must let police know if he moves house and can be alcohol tested.
Police found a large number of wine boxes during his 2022 arrest, and Koschel told magistrate Ian Watkins he had stopped drinking.
"I've been sober since they gave me the order," he said, noting it had improved his mental clarity and functioning.
Sex Offender Final Prohibition Order application had been lodged by a Wodonga sex offence detective.
