YOUR SAY: If wages rise, so does the cost of everyday items and services

Noted professor of politics and public policy Peter van Onselen has stated that it is time you're told the truth about the economy.
He says that the nation has stubbornly high inflation which is primarily a result of domestic factors.
He says the government by supporting wage increases without higher productivity will entrench inflation, eroding any pay rise.
Having been in business for many years and especially during the Whitlam years, I can attest to the truth of all this, especially when you live in a small country town, with no chance of an increase in population or extra customers to pay for the galloping wage rises.
Two options are possible - increase your prices (not a good option), or lay off staff (usually what is done).
There are thousands of small towns in Australia like ours, and nearly all would have the same problem.
And before some readers start throwing bricks at me for saying all these things, I would like to say that I know what it is like to be 'doing it tough'.
In our days there was more or less no government support, so I was raised in what today would be called 'abject poverty'.
When my mother went out to work in the 1950s, she started on $18/week. We survived and didn't complain because we knew we just had to get on with our lives and make a success of it.
Every wage increase flows through to nearly everything we do, so every wage increase causes price rises in at least 50 things we deal with daily - food, insurances, freight, council rates etc, etc, etc.
In a small town there is little wriggle room to absorb cost increases.
Professor van Onselen has got it right - wages increases and lack of productivity increases is going to keep inflation high.
I attended the Federation Council meeting on January 16 hoping to get an explanation as to the true reason for the cost overrun on the saleyards.
I would have expected some defence of council's stance or an apology to Essential Energy but five opportunities for comment passed with no mention. Confirmation of the December meeting minutes, mayoral minute, GM report, acting GM report and responsible directors report all silent.
Ratepayers and Essential Energy have a right to know if council was misled by staff, with the overrun on the saleyards nearer $2 million taking into account the full use of the contingency was it a deliberate ploy.
January 26, 1788, was the day "New Holland" as Australia was known was declared a British penal colony.
The Brits were desperate to find a place to dump their convicts, having been just kicked out of America.
Australia as a word was not officially used until 1828. This country may well have been taken over by other European or Asian countries, or both.
I can't see the 26th as a good basis for celebrating Australia Day - we weren't even a united country.
Surely it's not that difficult to come up with another date to satisfy everyone?
As we embrace REDFEB, Heart Awareness Month, this February, Heart Research Australia is dedicated to reshaping how Australians approach cardiovascular wellbeing without causing financial strain. Beyond our collective effort to raise funds for life-saving research, our goal this year is to shed light on the financial and health implications associated with heart disease, affecting individuals regardless of their financial circumstances.
Heart disease touches the lives of two in three Australians and stands as the leading cause of death. Prioritising heart health is an investment in both personal wellbeing and financial stability.
In the midst of escalating living expenses, allocating resources for health might seem like a luxury. However, overlooking heart health can result in severe financial consequences, impacting wages, work capacity, career advancement, and long-term financial stability.
Knowledge plays a pivotal role in fostering a healthier heart, with eight out of 10 cases of premature heart disease and stroke preventable through healthy lifestyle choices.
From heart-healthy, budget-friendly diets to accessible exercise options and stress management techniques, there are numerous practical and cost-effective strategies.
We invite all Australians to explore our free online Heart Hub, offering a wealth of expert advice on cultivating heart-healthy habits.
Research is a lifeline, emphasising Heart Research Australia's steadfast support for world-class researchers.
This is why we encourage all Australians to wear RED this February and, if possible, extend a helping hand by contributing to fund vital research against heart disease.
For more information on REDFEB, heart health tips, and to contribute to this critical cause, please visit heartresearch.com.au.
