OUR SAY: Focusing on prevention, not premiums a far healthier approach

Forewarned is forearmed, as the saying goes, and for good reason.
Being fully informed about a situation ahead of time is usually the way to ensure it's dealt with appropriately.
That's the thinking behind the various public health messages over the years - who now isn't aware of the dangers of smoking, the need to protect skin from the sun, the importance of wearing seatbelts?
As medical knowledge improves, people are able to learn more about their genetic history and any potential disease risks.
The benefits of this are self-evident, allowing everyone to make the best decisions they can about preventative measures or extra screenings.
But this advantage could be lost if somebody chose not to investigate further, simply to avoid more costly life insurance premiums.
Albury's Kristie Ivone discovered insurance companies could discriminate based on genetic information under challenging circumstances - she had been diagnosed with breast cancer.
Since 2019, there has been a partial moratorium, but research has revealed low confidence in that scheme.
"This is a critical first step in being able to effectively screen and catch cancer early," she said.
"It's how we should be running our health care system, in a way that promotes preventative and proactive approaches."
We can only agree and admire her efforts.
