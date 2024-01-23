Man in custody after police car rammed at Wangaratta

A man has been arrested after a stolen red minivan rammed a police car in Wangaratta on Monday.
Police took a 30-year-old man into custody on Tuesday, January 23, following the incident the previous afternoon.
A vehicle was reversed into on the Laceby-Targoora Road and the driver fled, leading to the air wing and dog squad being called.
The van had previously been stolen in NSW.
A police spokesman said the man was assisting with inquiries on Tuesday afternoon.
