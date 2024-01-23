Court views graphic videos of cat, kangaroos being mauled by dogs at Dederang

A court has viewed graphic video footage of a man's dogs attacking kangaroos and a cat at a Dederang property.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
Video footage, which his lawyer admitted was confronting, was played to the court of four of six incidents, on Tuesday, January 23.
One video showed a cat being thrown to dogs and being attacked, with the cat sounding distressed.
Multiple videos of eastern grey kangaroos being set upon, dating from October 2020 onwards, were also played.
Children were visible and audible in some of the videos and O'Keefe could be heard laughing.
Wildlife authorities and police had searched O'Keefe's 1000 hectare property amid animal cruelty concerns.
There were five large dogs, three cars and a kangaroo's leg at the site, and police seized a mobile phone, hard drives and knives.
Videos depicted six incidents of animal cruelty.
O'Keefe's lawyer, Damian McNally entered guilty pleas to the offences, including unlawful acts of aggravated cruelty against animals.
Mr McNally raised concerns that O'Keefe would lose his dogs, with the prosecution seeking an order banning him from owning or being in charge of dogs.
The order is opposed.
The court heard one of the dogs, "Blue", was his best friend and his daughters also had a strong relationship with the dog.
The prosecution said a jail term was within range, but his defence is calling for a lesser sentence.
Magistrate Ian Watkins said the offending appeared to warrant more than just a fine, but said the matter needed time to be thoroughly explained.
The case was adjourned to April 4.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.