The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime
Graphic Content

Court views graphic videos of cat, kangaroos being mauled by dogs at Dederang

Updated January 23 2024 - 5:36pm, first published 5:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ashley O'Keefe, right, leaves Wodonga court on Tuesday.
Ashley O'Keefe, right, leaves Wodonga court on Tuesday.

A court has viewed graphic video footage of a man's dogs attacking kangaroos and a cat at a Dederang property.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.