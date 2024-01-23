Scott trained Comanche North ineligible for tilt at Country Championships

The Donna Scott-trained Comanche North won't form part of the stables assault on the Newhaven Park Country Championships at Albury next month.
Comanche North scored an all-the-way in the $27,000 Benchmark 58 Handicap, (1400m) at Albury on Monday with stable apprentice Emma Ly in the saddle.
However, the five-year-old gelding hasn't been under the care of Scott the required 12-months to be eligible for the Country Championships after previously being trained by Craig Weeding.
"Unfortunately the horse is ineligible and didn't arrive at the stable early enough to be eligible," Scott said.
Scott is still planning to have a three-pronged attack on the lucrative feature with Arthur The Great, Snap Book and Clever Art.
"Arthur The Great has had a little break but is back in work now and the plan is for him to tackle the Country Championships first-up," she said.
"Snap Book is going to have another crack at it as well and ran a nice race in the feature last year.
"Snap Book had two starts leading into the race last year but we go in fresh this year, the same as Arthur The Great.
"Clever Art is also heading that way and it was a good run at Wagga the other day when she finished second.
"She may head to Wagga for the preview or otherwise we might just give her a trial in the lead-up, I'm still weighing up both those options."
Fixed odds markets on the Country Championships were recently released with five SDRA horses quoted at 50/1 or under.
The Ron Stubbs-trained Bianco Vilano is at $26 and won the Country Championships Qualifier at Albury last year before going on to run fourth in the final.
Wagga trained gallopers Burrandana $26 (Peter Morgan), Salute Again $26 (Wayne Carroll), Supido Beauty $26 (Darrell Burnet) are all considered leading contenders from the SDRA.
Arthur The Great is at $50.
Scott felt that Stubbs' Bianco Vilano looked to be the testing material ahead of the race to be staged at Albury on Sunday, February 18.
"You would think the hardest to be around here would be Ron Stubbs' horse (Bianco Vilano)," Scott said.
"Bianco Vilano won the qualifier last year and at first glance I don't think the race is shaping up to be as strong as last year at this stage with a month to go.
"So you would think he will prove very hard to beat again if he produces something similar to what he did last year."
Albury Racing Club staged its first meeting since before Christmas on Monday after the track underwent a renovation ahead of the Country Championships and Albury Gold Cup in March.
Scott said the track appeared to be in good shape.
"I thought the track raced really well considering," she said.
"I think the club would have preferred to have had another couple of weeks but in the turnaround time the track team did a fantastic job."
