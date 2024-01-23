The Border Mailsport
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Scott trained Comanche North ineligible for tilt at Country Championships

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
January 23 2024 - 6:23pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Donna Scott-trained Comanche North winning the $27,000 Benchmark 58 Handicap, (1400m) at Albury on Monday with stable apprentice Emma Ly in the saddle. Picture Hazel Park Racing
The Donna Scott-trained Comanche North winning the $27,000 Benchmark 58 Handicap, (1400m) at Albury on Monday with stable apprentice Emma Ly in the saddle. Picture Hazel Park Racing

The Donna Scott-trained Comanche North won't form part of the stables assault on the Newhaven Park Country Championships at Albury next month.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brent Godde

Brent Godde

Journalist

More from sports

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.