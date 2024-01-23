Police set up crime scene after morning house fire in North Albury

A North Albury home has been gutted by fire on Wednesday, January 24.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
Police have established a crime scene at a two-storey brick unit on Plover Street, near Corella Street.
Emergency services responded to the incident around sunrise, with firefighters and paramedics on the scene.
A witness reported the home was smashed with a hammer before the early morning fire.
The resident is is assisting police with their inquiries.
There have been no reported injuries.
MORE TO COME
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.