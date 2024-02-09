The Border Mail
Home/News/Property

Luxury lifestyle with incredible views

February 9 2024 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Selling agent Jack Stean said this newly built home offers a serene country lifestyle with views beyond the imagination. Picture supplied.
Selling agent Jack Stean said this newly built home offers a serene country lifestyle with views beyond the imagination. Picture supplied.

BED 5 | BATH 2 | CAR 6

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.