Luxury lifestyle with incredible views

BED 5 | BATH 2 | CAR 6
In an idyllic and secluded position on the cusp of Tabletop and Jindera, this House of the Week will be appreciated by those looking for a tranquil country lifestyle with beautiful views.
Selling agent Jack Stean said this newly built home offers a serene country lifestyle with views beyond the imagination.
"The panaromic views, they are simply breathtaking. They are some of the best views imaginable of Table Top mountain and surrounds," he said.
"The property is located in a secluded position and provides an idyllic lifestyle for families and alike."
Having been on the market for about two weeks, Jack said there is nothing to do except move in.
"It is absolute turnkey, not a thing needs to be done to the property, just move in and enjoy," he said.
Built by J&J Carroll Hotondo Homes in 2021, this residence is thoughtfully designed to capture the natural beauty.
The traditional floor plan includes two large separate living areas and a home office, all with views of the farming landscape and rolling hills that surround.
The main lounge room features large light filled windows and pitched ceilings, adding a touch of ambience and flair.
The modern kitchen offers space and is well-equipped with stainless steel appliances, stone bench tops, a 3.2m long island bench top, a walk-in pantry, and an entertainer's island bench.
A breakfast bar which opens to the alfresco area with a large server window is perfect for those who love to entertain. The alfresco area is equipped with kitchen facilities.
Accommodation includes a spacious master bedroom which features an ensuite, walk-in robe, and a separate outdoor patio.
Car storage includes a double garage with internal access to the home as well as a large, lock up shed, complete with a storage area and fourth toilet.
Extras include an 8.8 Kw solar system, fixed wireless NBN, as well as a 110,000L Pioneer water tank which is fully plumbed.
The paddocks surrounding the house yard are all established and sown with Lucerne, providing fantastic fodder for horses and all livestock enterprises.
Situated on the cusp of Tabletop and Jindera, this property is just moments from local school bus stops, Lake Hume and a short drive to Albury's city centre.
