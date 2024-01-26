Ultimate country lifestyle for those seeking space, style, serenity

BED 4 | BATH 2 | CAR 2
Experience the ultimate country lifestyle in this exquisite four-bedroom residence, set on 2.02HA, perfect for discerning families who seek space, style, and serenity.
Built in 2017, this modern abode combines the tranquility of rural living with contemporary design and luxury.
Two generous living areas cater to both formal and casual occasions, with an elegant loungeroom and an open-plan living/dining area that forms the heart of the home. The chef's kitchen is a culinary delight, boasting quality appliances, sleek two-pack cabinetry, stone benchtops, and a walk-in pantry.
The private master suite is a haven of sophistication with its lavish ensuite with double vanity plus a generous walk-in robe.
Each of the additional three bedrooms feature built-in robes and ceiling fans and are serviced by a well-appointed central bathroom, separate powder room and toilet for added convenience. A separate study provides the perfect space for a home office.
Entertaining is a breeze in the undercover outdoor area, complete with a built-in BBQ, fridge, and stainless-steel benches, all overlooking the meticulously kept lawns and gardens.
The grounds feature two water tanks, a 12m x 7.6m shed, stockyards, and irrigation system.
