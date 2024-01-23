The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

WARRANT WEDNESDAY: Multiple people being sought by police

BT
By Blair Thomson
Updated January 24 2024 - 6:15pm, first published 9:49am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jack Sampson. Picture by NSW Police
Jack Sampson. Picture by NSW Police

Albury police are appealing for help to locate six people with warrants out for their arrest on Wednesday, January 24.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BT

Blair Thomson

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.