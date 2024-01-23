WARRANT WEDNESDAY: Multiple people being sought by police

Albury police are appealing for help to locate six people with warrants out for their arrest on Wednesday, January 24.
Jack Sampson, 29, is being sought.
The 29-year-old has ties to the Albury region and had two matters listed for Albury Local Court on Monday, January 22.
Lauren Sommer, who also has matters before the court, was due to appear for a hearing on February 2.
Police are seeking help to locate the 26-year-old on a warrant.
Officers have again sought help to locate Daniel Buttress-Grove, 47.
He had also been due to face court for a hearing on February 2.
Tegan Sullivan is also being sought.
The 24-year-old has links to both Albury and Wodonga.
Adam Holland, 39, has ties to Albury and Urana while 23-year-old David Kendray has links to the Border.
Anyone with information can call (02) 6023 9299 or 1800 333 000.
