The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News
What's on

Australia Day: A guide to activities across the Border and North East

January 24 2024 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Australia Day: A guide to activities across the Border and North East
Australia Day: A guide to activities across the Border and North East

ALBURY

Family fun at the foreshore! A collection of family activities will be held on the Noreuil Park Foreshore. There will be food trucks and giant yard games for all the family to enjoy. Our activities are alcohol-free with limited food available for purchase, or feel free to pack a picnic to enjoy along the banks of our mighty Murray River. Free pool entry Australia Day at Albury Swim Centre and Lavington Swim Centre.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.