Australia Day: A guide to activities across the Border and North East

Family fun at the foreshore! A collection of family activities will be held on the Noreuil Park Foreshore. There will be food trucks and giant yard games for all the family to enjoy. Our activities are alcohol-free with limited food available for purchase, or feel free to pack a picnic to enjoy along the banks of our mighty Murray River. Free pool entry Australia Day at Albury Swim Centre and Lavington Swim Centre.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
Where and when: Noreuil Park Foreshore, 10am-3pm
Community barbecue and award presentations. Proudly hosted by the Barnawartha Soldiers Memorial Hall Committee.
Where and when: Soldiers Memorial Hall, High Street, 7.30am
Community barbecue, award presentations and entertainment. Proudly hosted by Beechworth Lions Club, Rotary Club of Beechworth, Beechworth CWA and Beechworth Scouts.
Where and when: Town Hall Gardens, Loch Street, 8am
Join local community groups in celebrating the people and organisations who have made extraordinary contributions throughout the year. Award categories: Citizen of the Year, Junior Citizen of the Year, Community Group of the Year.
Where and when: Hume Boat Club. 8.30am breakfast, 9.30am awards ceremony.
Celebrate what's great about Australia, being Australian, and being part of our community by participating in our Australia Day breakfast and ceremonies.
Where and when: Mair Street, outside Civic Centre. 7.30am Benalla Rotary breakfast followed by flag raising ceremony and presentation to the Benalla Achiever of the Year.
BPACC, 57 Samaria Road. 11.30am citizenship ceremony, entertainment by the Benalla Theatre Company, Dallas Allice and bush poet Col Milligan, Presentation of Australia Day Awards, barbecue by Rotary Club of Benalla. Entry is free but tickets essential. Phone the Benalla Cinema on (03) 5762 5515.
Join with the local community to celebrate those individuals and groups who have gone above and beyond to make the Alpine Shire a great place to live. Bring your own chairs or picnic rug and a gold coin donation for the barbecue breakfast, proudly provided by the Rotary Club of Bright. Live music by Adam Lindsay.
Where and when: Howitt Park, Riverside Avenue. 7.30am official program, 9am Alpine Shire Community Award presentations. Free entry.
Community morning tea, entertainment and awards presentation. Proudly hosted by the Black Dog Creek Fishing Club.
Where and when: Tourist Park, Main Street, 9.45am
Join local community groups in celebrating the people and organisations who have made extraordinary contributions throughout the year. Award categories: Citizen of the Year, Junior Citizen of the Year, Community Group of the Year.
Where and when: Youth Club Hall, Donaldson Street. 8am breakfast, 9.15am awards ceremony.
Join with the local community to celebrate those individuals and groups who have gone above and beyond to make the Alpine Shire a great place to live. Bring your own chairs or picnic rug and a gold coin donation for the morning tea, proudly provided by the Harrietville Historical Society. Live performances by the U3A Alpine Voices.
Where and when: Pioneer Park, Great Alpine Road. 10am official program and Alpine Shire Community Award presentations, 11.15am morning tea.
Community lunch, awards presentation and entertainment. Proudly hosted by the Tangambalanga Lions Club.
Where and when: Kiewa Memorial Park, Kiewa East Road, 11am
Join local community groups in celebrating the people and organisations who have made extraordinary contributions throughout the year. Award categories: Citizen of the Year, Junior Citizen of the Year, Community Group of the Year.
Where and when: Snowy Creek Swimming Reserve. 9am breakfast, 10.30am awards ceremony.
Federation Council's Australia Day awards honours and acknowledges individuals and groups who have made a noteworthy contribution during the current year and/or given outstanding service to the local community over several years. Live entertainment and a complimentary lunch will follow the ceremony.
Where and when: Paradise Palladium, 10am ceremony will include the announcement of the Federation Council Citizen of the Year Award, Young Citizen of the Year Award, Community Group the Year Award, the Local Achiever Awards as well as recognition of the Student Achiever Award recipients.
Join with the local community to celebrate those individuals and groups who have gone above and beyond to make the Alpine Shire a great place to live. Bring your own chairs or picnic rug and a gold coin donation for the barbecue breakfast, proudly provided by the Upper Kiewa Valley Lions Club. Live performances by the Mount Beauty and District Community Band
Where and when: Hydro Park, Lakeside Avenue. 8am official program, 9am Alpine Shire Community Award presentations. Free entry.
Join with the local community to celebrate those individuals and groups who have gone above and beyond to make the Alpine Shire a great place to live. Barbecue breakfast proudly provided by the Mudgegonga Community Hall Committee.
Where and when: Mudgegonga Community Hall, Myrtleford-Yackandandah Road. 7.30am official program, 9am Alpine Shire Community Award presentations. Free entry.
Join with the local community to celebrate those individuals and groups who have gone above and beyond to make the Alpine Shire a great place to live.
Bring your own chairs or picnic rug and a gold coin donation for the barbecue breakfast, proudly provided by the Rotary Club of Myrtleford. Live music by Tracy Hamilton.
Where and when: Jubilee Park, Myrtle Street. 7.30am official program, 9am Alpine Shire Community Award presentations. Free entry.
Community breakfast, entertainment and awards presentation. Proudly hosted by the Rotary Club of Rutherglen.
Where and when: Lions Park, Douglas Street, 7.45am
Join local community groups in celebrating the people and organisations who have made extraordinary contributions throughout the year. Award categories: Citizen of the Year, Junior Citizen of the Year, Community Group of the Year.
Where and when: The Triangles, Towong Street. 8.30am breakfast, 9.15am awards ceremony.
Community barbecue and awards presentation. Proudly hosted by the Wahgunyah Progress Association.
Where and when: Willows Recreation Reserve, 9.30am
Join local community groups in celebrating the people and organisations who have made extraordinary contributions throughout the year. Award categories: Citizen of the Year, Junior Citizen of the Year, Community Group of the Year.
Where and when: Walwa Memorial Hall, Murray River Road. 8am breakfast, 9am awards ceremony
The Rural City of Wangaratta's Australia Day awards celebrate the achievements and contributions of individuals and community groups in our region. These prestigious awards are one of the highest honours a council can bestow to publicly acknowledge local heroes, whose dedication and contributions may otherwise go unnoticed. Celebrate the successes of locals in our region with a citizenship ceremony and Australia Day awards - given to Australian of the year, Young Australian of the year and Event/Organisation of the year.
Where and when: King George Gardens, 9am-noon
Wodonga Council will celebrate Australia Day with our new citizens and award winners. Enjoy a free barbecue breakfast, live music from Nathan Vaccaro, Wodonga Brass and Sing Australia. There will be free Australian flag hand wavers and temporary tattoos to help you get into the spirit! Keep the kids entertained with face painting, a petting zoo and craft station.
Where and when: The Cube Wodonga (changed from Junction Square due to rain forecast), 7am - 8.30am Free barbecue breakfast and morning tea to be served, 7am-7.55am Wodonga Brass Band and Sing Australia to perform, stalls to operate, 8.30am proceedings to commence, 9.10am Australia Day awards presented, followed by the citizenship ceremony, 9.30am ceremony to close, 9.30am - 10am tea to be served, 9.30am - 10.30am live music and entertainment
Celebrations include Australia Day breakfast, Australia Day ambassador's address, presentation of Citizen, Young Citizen, Sports Person/Team, Sports Volunteer and Community Event of the Year and presentation of School Citizenship. Wymah community invites you to stay on for the family fun activities to be held after the ceremony. Live music, kids entertainment, Wymah Museum historical display, food and drink available to purchase, car club displays.
Where and when: Wymah Recreation Reserve. 8am breakfast, 9am official ceremony. Shade will be provided. Please bring chair, rug, sunscreen, hat and insect repellent
Free barbecue breakfast, entertainment and award presentations. Limited seats, please bring your own seat.
Where and when: Kennedy Park, Murphy Street, 7am
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.