From backyard to world stage, cornhole craze hits Border with first league

Some Border and North East residents might be familiar with the game of cornhole having played it on the back lawn.
The sport, which requires players to throw bean bags inside or on top of wooden boards, has hopes of being considered for the 2032 Olympics in Brisbane and the timing couldn't be any better for the start of the Border's first competitive league.
Mark Morgan founded Albury Wodonga Cornhole League, known as Border Baggers, late in 2023 and now hosts weekly games at Wodonga Bowling Club.
What started as a second income stream when bowls was affected by rain has grown to a membership of more than 20 in a matter of weeks.
In tournaments, 27 feet (just over eight metres) separates the front of each board with four bags thrown by each player.
If a player gets a bag inside the hole on the board it is worth three points, while one point is awarded to each bag on the board at the end of the round.
Points are cancelled out by the number of bags the opponent lands in scoring positions.
"At the end of the round, if there's a bag in the hole, and you've got three bags on the top and your opponent missed altogether, it's three points for the one inside and one each for those on the top, which is six," Mr Morgan said.
"However, if they had one on there, that cancels one of those out, so it becomes five. Should you all have the same amount on the board and in the hole, it's no score."
The sport is played professionally in the US with more than 100,000 registered players in the American Cornhole League and Mr Morgan said it was rapidly growing across Australia.
"There are districts and leagues popping up everywhere. There's a heap in Melbourne," he said.
"Because they're talking about possibly getting this into the 2032 Brisbane Olympics, there are schools in Queensland who are buying the equipment and incorporating it into their sporting program.
"The ACL brought nine Americans, including the current world champion and former world champion, one Canadian and one Malaysian out for the first Australian Open at Tweed Heads in December.
"They put up prize money of $20,000 and they played over a three-day period and bought a 20-foot container full of boards and equipment and left it all here to be used."
Mr Morgan said it was a sport for all ages and abilities with the youngest member of the Border Baggers in her early 20s and the oldest in his 60s.
His long-term goal is to run school programs introducing students to the game.
"You can play it all year round. Up in Queensland where they have synthetic bowling greens with roofs, they're playing it outside," he said.
"For beginners, I'll bring the board up and let them get used to a shorter length and by the end of the night they're throwing full length. The bags are 15 ounces (about 425 grams) and easy to throw."
Mr Morgan said he'd had little exposure to the sport but built his own board about five years ago to bring out at Christmas time and play with family.
"The club had a large spell of losing money, so I looked around for an alternative. The funny thing was that my brother-in-law used to come up from Melbourne for Christmas and we'd play and it popped up on my Facebook that he was going to a cornhole night," he said.
"I chased it up, got in touch with the Australian Cornhole Association, they told me all about it and I signed up as a director for Albury-Wodonga and we've gone from there.
"It's something that should take off because I get a lot of people turn up like me who played it in the backyard at Christmas."
Albury Wodonga Cornhole League meets every Wednesday night from 7pm at the Wodonga Bowling Club.
