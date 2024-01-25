The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

From backyard to world stage, cornhole craze hits Border with first league

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
January 25 2024 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Albury Wodonga Cornhole League director Mark Morgan is hoping to grow the sport across the region by running weekly events. Picture by James Wiltshire
Albury Wodonga Cornhole League director Mark Morgan is hoping to grow the sport across the region by running weekly events. Picture by James Wiltshire

Some Border and North East residents might be familiar with the game of cornhole having played it on the back lawn.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beau Greenway

Beau Greenway

Journalist

I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.