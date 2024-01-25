If you had a youngster who loves soccer, this would be hard to miss

Scottish Premiership champions Celtic F.C. is heading back to the Border.
Albury Hotspurs are an international partner and will host the powerhouse for its International Soccer Academy next month.
"It's really good for the club and a good connection, some of our members met the whole club when they played a pre-season game in Sydney," Hotspurs' president Brad Howard said.
Ange Postecoglou became the first Australian to coach a major European club when appointed at Celtic in June, 2021 and made history again with his appointment as Tottenham manager in the Premier League last June.
"We are delighted to be returning to Albury with our International Club Partnership Programme and it again emphasises our commitment to building relationships across the globe," Celtic Soccer Academy manager Chris Smith said.
The combination started during COVID, with Celtic conducting its original Border camp in November, 2022.
"This provides a great opportunity for all the region's footballers aged from five to 17 to be trained by Celtic coaches and with the season starting soon, hopefully they can take what they've learned back to their clubs," Howard added.
The camp will be held on February 16, with bookings through Albury Hotspurs' website alburyhotspurs.com.au
