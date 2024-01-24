Border council makes major Australia Day change at the eleventh hour

CONCERN about wet weather has prompted a late change to Wodonga's official Australia Day gathering.
Instead of being staged at Junction Square, Friday's formalities will be held at The Cube.
Fear of rain, with a 70 per cent chance of precipitation being forecast by the Bureau of Meteorology, has prompted the venue switch.
Wodonga's top citizen, young citizen and community organisation of the year awards will be announced indoors at The Cube, alongside naturalisation ceremonies.
Other activities will also unfold at The Cube, with a free barbecue, music and children's entertainment.
