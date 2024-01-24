Caravan destroyed by fire outside Wodonga house, home saved

A caravan has been destroyed by fire outside a Wodonga home.
Fire crews were called to a Church Street property about 10.10pm on Tuesday, January 23.
Nearby residents had spotted the flames and rushed to assist.
The occupant of the home didn't realise the caravan was alight until her was alerted by the neighbours.
The older model Regal caravan, which had been near the brick home, was gutted by flames.
Members of the public had tried to extinguish the flames, with garden hoses visible at the scene.
Fire crews declared the fire under control at 10.23pm, nine minutes after their arrival.
Police attended the property.
The cause is yet to be determined and is being examined by detectives, but is believed to be non-suspicious.
