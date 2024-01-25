Soon to be an arresting site, new police station work begins

More than 300 tradies will help build Benalla's new $28.8 million police station, the project manager for Albury's Joss Construction says.
The Border firm is undertaking initial works on the development which will see a two-storey station emerge on the same block as the existing police premises.
Project manager Darryl Hewson said the frame of the building should begin to become evident from March.
"We're in the early stages of civil works with ground works involving external utilities changes and site service infrastructure," Mr Hewson said.
"We're expecting there will be concreters on site in mid-February working on the ground slab and then precast panels and structural steel will come in.
"There will be cranes in the air from around the middle of March onwards with precast panels erected from the second half of March and then first floor formworks."
The new police station will cover 2200 square metres and be about four times the size of the existing building which was opened in April 1960 by Victorian Public Works Minister Thomas Maltby.
"Worker numbers will probably peak at 60 to 70 on any given day," Mr Hewson said.
"In terms of overall numbers it would be upward of 300 or more, but they're obviously not all there at the same time."
Mr Hewson expects the police station to be open in the first quarter of 2025.
Once it is running the existing base for officers will be demolished and its footprint will be landscaped and used for car parking.
Mr Hewson said Joss had worked on other police projects, but the Benalla station was by far the largest construction work it had engaged in relation to that sector.
Conditions of the project include requirements for local procurement, gender equality and Indigenous spending of four per cent.
The new police station has been long sought.
In 2012, then Benalla MP Bill Sykes said it was the electorate's highest priority after WorkSafe issued improvement notices in response furniture in interview rooms not being bolted down.
An administration office had been previously quarantined because of mould.
The fresh station will be linked to the adjoining magistrate's court and house detectives, water police, family violence officers, highway patrol, a sexual offences and child abuse team and youth specialist.
"The new station will provide better support for victims of crime, with more space to separate witnesses and victims from offenders, as well as more suitable interview rooms," Northern Victoria government MP Jaclyn Symes has said.
Victorian Police Minister Anthony Carbines said: "The new state-of-the-art facility will ensure police have the infrastructure and resources they need to carry out their role and keep the local community safe."
