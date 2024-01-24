North Albury's Josh Murphy outlines what he wants to improve in 2024

AFL Draft contender Josh Murphy wants to ramp up the intensity as he chases his dream.
Murphy is entering his last year of school at North Albury's Xavier High, but he's also hoping to pass another test.
"One of my issues last year was my intensity, it probably could have gone up," he replied when asked an aspect in his game he needed to improve.
Murphy and his North Albury team-mates gained an insight into the intensity required at the elite level in round 18 last year.
Wangaratta Rovers' Darcy Wilson blitzed the Hoppers early and was selected by St Kilda in the first round at No. 18 three months later.
"I was pretty close to Darcy at the (Murray) Bushrangers and he's been an awesome role model," Murphy suggested.
"He's a freak runner, he's winning the running at St Kilda and is probably one of the top five runners in the AFL already.
"I've trained around Darcy, (Geelong draftee) Connor (O'Sullivan) and (GWS draftee) 'Phoeno' (Phoenix Gothard) for the year, so I know what the standard is and where I need to get to."
Murphy launched himself into training after last season and cut a lean, but muscular figure at North training this week.
Not 18 until late November, he's now 191cms and a power-packed 88kgs.
"I did a one-on-one drill with Darcy before the (AFL) grand final game last year and I was struggling, I was blowing up (exhausted) and he just ran me off my legs," Murphy revealed.
"I did that same drill two weeks ago, not with Darcy, but I felt like I was now in Darcy's position, I had the players behind me."
It takes a mature and confident young man to highlight a weakness, but Murphy is doing everything he can to get drafted.
He's been training twice a day over the school holidays, punching out six gym sessions a week along with running programs and club training.
"My fitness has come a long way, I think my 2k time was around that 7:30 (seven minutes, 30 seconds) in pre-season last year and it's down to that 6:45-6:50 mark, hopefully by the end of the year I get it down around 6:30," he explained.
Murphy is a key forward, but spent time in the midfield last year during the Futures Match, which featured the best under 17 players, at the MCG on grand final day.
He moved back to his preferred position in the final quarter, kicking the last two goals of the game in a thrilling three-point loss.
"I want to try and push for a leadership position at the Bushies, I think that's one of my better qualities," he said.
"I've shown glimpses (of my talent), but I need to improve that consistency, I had games last year where I'd take 11 marks, but also games where I'd take two.
"I've shown I can do it, I just need to do it on a weekly basis."
