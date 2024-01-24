'Significant delays' expected as industrial action hits North East trains

Industrial action will affect V/Line train services between Albury and Melbourne on Thursday morning, January 25.
The coaches, due to leave Albury at 6.45am and Southern Cross, Melbourne, at 7am, will not stop at Craigieburn, Broadmeadows and North Melbourne.
"Significant delays are expected so please allow extra time for your journey," V/Line said on its website.
"Trains will start returning from 8am but delays and cancellations will continue.
"Please check vline.com.au before you travel."
Metropolitan, freight and the Sydney-Melbourne XPT train services will still operate during the planned industrial action.
