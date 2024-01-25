Ten things to do on the Border and North East this weekend, January 27-28

FLY UP
Soar In The Hills At Mt Beauty, Mount Beauty Gliding Club, Saturday, January 27, and Sunday, January 28, from 10am
The Rockettes, a group of women glider pilots determined to encourage more female participation in aviation, will be in Mount Beauty to answer questions from anyone interested in the sport of gliding. The Victorian Soaring Association is supporting the event by offering information and opportunities to sit in and "maybe" fly a glider.
REV UP
Border Bike Night, Blind Freddy's Cafe, Wodonga, Saturday, January 27, 2pm to 3.30pm
Shine up your wheels, grab your mates and head over to Blind Freddy's Cafe. Whether you're a hardcore biker or just love the sound of a roaring engine, this event is for you. Attendees will meet at Blind Freddy's Cafe in Wodonga, before embarking on a journey through Huon, Tallandoon, Bullioh, Granya, Bethanga, Lake Hume Village and ending at Monument Hill Quarry in Albury.
ROLL UP
Circus Spectacular, Albury Showgrounds, Saturday, January 27, and Sunday, January 28, 11am; Infamous, Albury Showgrounds, Saturday, January 27, 8pm
Ashton Entertainment, now in its eighth generation of circus performers, will present both Circus Spectacular, a show for all the family, and Infamous, a cabaret burlesque-style show for people over 18. Expect jaw-dropping stunts, speciality circus acts, live singing, burlesque and hilarious comedy. Attendees are encouraged to book at the door.
DRINK UP
Wild Herbal Soda and Botanical Drinks Workshop, FarmacyCo Apothecary, Beechworth, Saturday, January 27, at 4.30pm
Immerse yourself in the world of handcrafted beverages, where the spirit of wild herbs and botanicals come alive. The evening begins with a foraging adventure, where you'll explore the surrounding landscapes to discover a medley of wild herbs and botanicals. Under the expert guidance of a mixologist, you will learn the art of crafting refreshing herbal sodas and botanical drinks. And as the sun sets, you will retire to a relaxed setting where you can savour the fruits of your labour. Book online.
ROCK UP
Long Gone Day Grunge Festival, SS&A Club, Albury, Saturday, January 27, 6pm to 11pm
Five local grunge bands will rock the dance floor on Saturday night. Bands will feature iconic music including Nirvana, silverchair, Alice In Chains, Pearl Jam and Soundgarden. Local bands playing are Frogstomp, Love Buzz, King Jeremy, Alice Unchained and Even Flow. The event is 18+. Book online.
LOOK UP
Have you ever wanted to see inside the iconic Rutherglen Wine Bottle? On Sunday morning, the doors will be open to the public to inspect the 1900s-built water tower. The water tower held 72,000 gallons of the town's water but became a back-up supply once the new reservoir was built in 1945.
WATCH UP
Top Dog Film Festival, Granite Outdoor Cinema, Beechworth, Saturday, January 27, 7.30pm
Bring a rug, chair or bean bag, sit back and relax watching a movie under the stars. The Top Dog Film Festival was launched in 2017 to showcase the incredible bond between dogs and their people through independent films. Touring annually, the Top Dog Film Festival screens two hours of the most inspirational, heartwarming and entertaining films related to dogs and their human companions from independent filmmakers around the globe. Book online.
STITCH UP
Macrame Necklace Workshop, Hyphen - Wodonga Library Gallery, Saturday, January 27, 10.30am to 1pm
Learn how to transform an old T-shirt into a personalised necklace in this hands-on workshop. Unleash your creativity as you measure, cut and weave soft fabric strips, crafting a unique accessory that reflects your style. All equipment is provided. Book online.
PARTY UP
GABS Hottest 100 Countdown Party, Tanswells Commercial Hotel, Beechworth, Saturday, January 27, from noon
The pub will livestream the GABS Hottest 100 (craft beer). Countdown on the big screen with live music from Benny Williams from 2.30pm to 5.30pm. Punters will be eagerly awaiting Beechworth Pale Ale's final placing (with beer giveaways when it happens). When the live music isn't playing, the pub will put on the Triple J Hottest 100. Book online.
WALK UP
Free Guided Hikes at Hotham, Hotham Resort Management office, Saturday, January 27, 9am
Discover Mount Hotham's diverse and extensive trail network and take part in these free guided walks this season led by an experienced Hotham guide. Family-friendly and full of interesting facts and stunning views, these walks are a great way to spend a couple of hours in an amazing environment high above the clouds. Two distances will be on offer: the 9am walk covers 3.5 kilometres while the 1.30pm walk covers nine kilometres. Both are suitable for beginners. Book online.
