Ten things to do on the Border and North East this weekend, January 27-28

Immerse yourself in the world of handcrafted beverages, where the spirit of wild herbs and botanicals come alive. The evening begins with a foraging adventure, where you'll explore the surrounding landscapes to discover a medley of wild herbs and botanicals. Under the expert guidance of a mixologist, you will learn the art of crafting refreshing herbal sodas and botanical drinks. And as the sun sets, you will retire to a relaxed setting where you can savour the fruits of your labour. Book online.