Ram raid man jailed after fleeing Wodonga business with $18,000 dirt bike

A repeat offender who rammed a Wodonga motorbike business and stole an $18,000 motorbike has been jailed and ordered to pay restitution of nearly $30,000.
Delphin went inside while others kept a lookout, and took a TM EN300 motorbike by pushing it out and starting it up.
He rode away in a convoy with the two cars.
The business owner received a notification from security cameras about the ram raid and called police, who were on nearby Moorefield Park Drive.
Delphin rode towards Melbourne Road, then Melrose Drive, and refused to stop.
The convoy continued on the Hume Freeway towards Albury.
Police saw the Ford involved in the ram raid on the Lincoln Causeway a short time later and saw Delphin get into the driver's seat and try to flee.
He got out and tried to run but was arrested a short distance away.
A black Holden Captiva also involved was later found abandoned in South Albury.
"I took a bike boss, that's it," Delphin said when asked about his offending.
The motorbike hasn't been recovered.
The offending followed a spate of thefts of wallets and other items from vehicles in Wodonga on September 20 and June 19 to 20 last year.
Victims lost items including licences, credit cards, a $270 Leatherman tool, cash, a torch, a $300 CB radio and a phone.
Delphin, 33, has a long criminal history.
Magistrate Ian Watkins told the Wodonga court on Wednesday, January 24, he needed to address his issues once released from jail.
Delphin wants to attend an Indigenous treatment program.
"They are, on any view, serious matters," Mr Watkins said of his crimes.
"It's offending that does call for a term of imprisonment.
"Sadly, along with a lot of other young Aboriginal men, you have had a long contact with the criminal justice system and your childhood wasn't a happy one."
Mr Watkins told Delphin he wanted to "give you an opportunity to heal".
He imposed a jail term of seven months, with a release date of May 5, followed by a corrections order of 18 months.
Delphin was ordered to pay $18,000 in restitution for the still-missing motorbike, $11,428 for damage to the roller door, and $270 for the Leatherman tool, although the court was told it was unlikely he would be able to make the payments.
