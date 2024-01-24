Border home values: Booms, busts and forecasts for the year ahead

Home values across the Border saw varied growth conditions in 2023, with annual value changes ranging from a 4.5 per cent rise in one LGA to a 9.1 per cent decline in another.
Homes in Albury witnessed a 3.1 per cent uptick in the 12 months to December 2023, bringing the median home value to $524,162.
Over the Border, the median home value in Wodonga rose to $549,766, after a 1.4 per cent increase.
Wangaratta saw a 4 per cent rise, reaching a median value of $501,065.
Meanwhile, Wagga experienced a 4.6 per cent step up, setting the median house price at $517,903.
Greater Hume and Federation, which ended the year with below-average listing levels, recorded an annual rise of 3.9 per cent and 4.5 per cent, respectively.
At the same time, Alpine, which is relatively expensive with a median value of $755,000, saw the largest annual decline (-9.1 per cent).
CoreLogic economist Kaytlin Ezzy cautioned homeowners about a potential market decline in 2024, dependent on inflation trends.
"It's likely growth conditions will be a little more challenging through the first half of 2024, with higher listing levels, worsening affordability, the rising cost of living and persistently low consumer sentiment all working to take steam out of the market," she said.
"At the national level, we've seen the monthly rate of growth ease from 1.3 per cent in May 2023 to just 0.4 per cent in December, while markets like Melbourne and more expensive pockets of Sydney are already recording monthly declines in values."
However, Ms Ezzy said the market could bounce back in value towards the year's second half, "with many now expecting a cut in the cash rate by the end of 2024".
