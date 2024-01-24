Wangaratta's Bella Pasquali races at home for first time since Stawell win

Women's Stawell Gift winner Bella Pasquali will be the sentimental favourite in her home town's equivalent event at the Wangaratta Sports Carnival on Saturday.
The teenager grabbed the national spotlight last Easter when she claimed the prestigious 120m event and collected $40,000.
Pasquali is the backmarker off 2.5m in the Women's 120m Wangaratta Gift.
"It will be special to watch Bella competing at home, but I'm tipping another backmarker in Zoe Neale from Heathmont, off 4.75m, to be a strong chance," Wangaratta Sports Club president Paul Hughes said.
More than 280 athletes will feature in the carnival's 103rd year at Wangaratta Showgrounds.
And it's a bumper day with more than 10 hours of action.
The 23 woodchopping events, showcasing junior, women's and novice chops and featuring a crosscut saw event, will start at 11am.
From 2.30pm the runners take centre stage.
There's a host of distances, including 1600m, with the crowning of both the Women's and Men's Wangaratta Gift winners under lights around 9.00pm.
"In the Men's 120m Wangaratta Gift, former winner Jake Ireland is in good form having won the Rye Gift this year," Hughes said.
"The Stawell Gift winner from 2022 Harrison Kerr is a classy backmarker and will keep the field honest, while I think Jesse Cordoma from Sturt in SA is here to take the title."
The Wangaratta Gift continues to be an important fixture on the Victorian Athletic League calendar with prizemoney increased by almost 25 percent, taking the total prize pool to more than $15,000.
The woodchopping prizemoney has been equalised and now boasts the richest women's event in Victoria, with a total prize pool across all events of $6,500.
"It is great to see our entries up, confirming strong interest in the continuation of the event," Hughes added.
"This is a welcome result for the hard work and dedication of the volunteer members of the Wangaratta Sports Club, who scrambled from late November to ensure the historic carnival remains an important sporting and cultural event on the Wangaratta calendar.
"Numbers are up in every event from the junior races right through to masters events.
"The biggest increase in numbers has been in the Women's Gift with the field of competitors up considerably year on year."
The forecast is ideal with a sunny 27 degrees and entry is free.
