No release sought by man accused of ramming police car in Wangaratta

A man accused of reversing into a police car at Wangaratta remains in custody after being charged.
Officers had been responding to reports the minivan was driving erratically on Cribbes Road about 6.30pm and pulled up behind it.
It's alleged Beckett fled officers after colliding with their car, and ran through paddocks.
The air wing and dog squad were called to the scene.
Beckett couldn't be found but was arrested about 1.50pm on Tuesday.
He was charged with reckless conduct endangering life, assault with a weapon, handling stolen goods and four counts of threatening to assault a police officer.
The case was listed in Wangaratta court on Wednesday, January 24.
Beckett didn't apply for bail and will return to court on May 2.
