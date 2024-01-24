Family had to flee North Albury home as flames tore through unit above them

Children were forced to flee a North Albury property when their neighbour's house above them caught alight.
A witness said the property had been smashed with a hammer before a fire was sparked.
A man's brick unit, located above a family's unit, was engulfed by the flames.
There had initially been concerns someone may have been inside, but nobody was hurt.
Nearby resident Natasha Duff said children in the lower property had been "beside themselves" after fleeing the scene.
"There was a family on the bottom floor," she said.
"The upper floor was well alight and the flames were coming up around the gutters.
"The firefighters were amazing.
"They went straight in, it was amazing how fast they got it out."
The upper level occupant spoke to police at the scene.
He appeared calm at first, but Ms Duff said he became distressed once the shock wore off.
"He was extremely distressed," she said.
Fire and Rescue NSW Superintendent Stewart Alexander said crews had been on scene for about two hours.
"The fire was brought under control fairly rapidly," he said.
"Given the advanced state of the fire, there was a thorough search conducted.
"We had to make sure there was nobody inside.
"Fortunately there wasn't but the building sustained a lot of fire, smoke and water damage to both levels."
Superintendent Alexander said most of the damage was contained to the second storey.
"It was excellent firefighting work by Fire and Rescue NSW which prevented the extension of the fire to adjoining units, and minimised damage to the property," he said.
"I'd urge people to make sure they've got working smoke alarms and to check them regularly, and replace them if they're older than 10 years.
"If people want guidance on home fire safety and fire safety in general, we're more than happy to give that advice."
Forensic police examined the burnt out home.
Detectives attended and are investigating the cause.
