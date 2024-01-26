Discover brilliance in this stunning architectural delight

BED 5 | BATH 3 | CAR 4
Discover the epitome of modern luxury living in this remarkable architectural masterpiece.
Recently renovated in 2022 by local Shaw Quality Builders, the home has been designed by Akimbo Architecture.
Selling agent Jack Stean said this contemporary residence sets new standards in design and construction, "offering a lifestyle of unparalleled elegance and sophistication in the heart of Eastern View Estate".
Standing out as an exceptional residence, commanding an elevated position on approximately 2,250 sqm of land, the architectural brilliance of this unique design will leave a lasting impression.
This distinctive pod-style home emphasises privacy with its well-thought-out layout, boasting five bedrooms and three distinct living spaces.
The interior features striking timber elements complemented by bold lines and custom windows, allowing natural light to fill the multiple living areas. East-facing views towards the Murray River and a nearby river reserve add to the property's allure.
The state-of-the-art kitchen blooms with natural lighting and has been tastefully designed to showcase the generous porcelain island bench which provides ample space to create, serve and entertain while appreciating the panoramic view.
The generous walk-in pantry includes Caesarstone benches, ample storage for appliances as well as a second Miele dishwasher.
The front living zone seamlessly extends to a spacious, covered veranda. The children's wing comprises three bedrooms branching from a central hallway, sharing a charming bathroom.
The fourth bedroom, designed with a lounge, walk-in robe, and ensuite, serves as a perfect retreat for teenagers or guests.
The master suite is positioned at the top of the home and includes a large ensuite and a private veranda overlooking a courtyard, creating a resort-style atmosphere for daily enjoyment.
Outside, the property boasts well-established gardens, mature trees, an inground pool, and two alfresco areas.
A large rear two-bay shed accommodates storage needs for boats or caravans, complementing the double garage at the front of the home.
New improvements include wool carpet throughout, plantation shutters in four of the bedrooms, sheer curtains in the master bedroom and pool shade.
