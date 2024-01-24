Dirty water prompts action from Albury Council, dam authority

In response to an increased discolouration of Albury's drinking water, supplies are being taken from the top of Lake Hume rather than just the base.
Since the start of the year, reports of water appearing in shades of brown have spiked across the city, with a concentration in Thurgoona.
Albury Council service leader water and wastewater Brad Willis said "muck", linked to long-term bushfire residue, was the trigger for the problem, given it amassed near the base of the dam wall.
"Our treatment process has been removing about 90 per cent of what comes down, however recently the dam has changed significantly with a lot of water with manganese and iron that has been discharged into the river," Mr Willis said.
"Because it has accumulated over time it oxides and becomes brown."
To address the discolouration, the council has successfully requested the dam's manager, the Murray-Darling Basin Authority, to release a portion of water from the top gates via the spillway.
Mr Willis said that would allow a mixture of water with different oxygenated levels to be treated and hopefully increase the quality of the liquid.
Top level releases began at lunchtime on Wednesday, January 24, and will continue across the weekend, with a meeting between parties being held on Monday, January 29, to determine further steps.
The changed flow from the storage will not increase the total release volume from the dam.
Mr Willis said state government overseers were aware of the situation.
"The Department of Health have advised us that the level of manganese and iron doesn't pose a risk to human health, however we understand human nature is not to drink dirty water," Mr Willis said.
"If it is dirty our advice is to flush the tap for five minutes, if that doesn't achieve results then contact us.
"We're working on the issue but it might be some time before we achieve full clarity across the network."
The council has received 80 individual complaints since the start of January, with 47 of those coming in the last week, and it has flushed pipes in affected areas.
"We've had light brown right through to a real deep brown and black," Mr Willis said of the spectrum of discolouration.
There has also been increased manganese in Wodonga's water, but the supply for the city is taken from Wodonga Creek rather than Lake Hume before filtration.
If householders in Wodonga have concerns about discolouration they can report them to North East Water on its hotline 1300 361 644.
