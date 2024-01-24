IT'S SHOWTIME: Long wait over as volunteers rally to restore Wodonga event

The Wodonga Show will return for the first time in four years with a nod to its agricultural roots.
After a huge fundraising effort led by its committee, Wodonga Show Society has announced its 75th event will be staged on Saturday, March 16.
COVID restrictions following its last show hampered the group's income but it didn't stop the committee doing all it could to make the 2024 edition a reality.
President Andrew Rich said sheep shearing, draft horse and cow milking demonstrations have been added to this year's program to make it a more interactive show for families.
"It's great to be back. The reason why the show society is here is to run the show," he said.
"We have grounds and the caravan park that we look after and we have user groups, but if we weren't running a show we wouldn't want to be here.
"We're going to have a more traditional agricultural show.
"The Country Women's Association have a regional event that weekend as well, so they're in the exhibition centre as part of the show. CWA have been with the show society in the past and had a big scone competition a few years ago.
"People with the CWA are descendants of the people who were on the committee that ran the pavilion, so there's a connection there."
Mr Rich said equestrian and cattle events will again be a highlight as competitors aim to qualify for the Melbourne Royal Show later in the year.
"We're not a huge show in the area, but we get a few thousand people through the gate," he said.
"We won't be having the pavilion like they usually do with cakes and other produce because the ladies committee closed a number of years ago and we don't have anyone to run it.
"This is the 75th show, so we had to have it happening. We tried last year, but we just didn't have the time and the money.
"We've got the money in the bank, we've done all the hard work and we've got a core band of people on the committee."
"It's a very small group but we're committed. COVID really knocked us around but we'll continue to run as long as we're here and our user groups support us," Mr Rich said.
It will be the first Wodonga Show Mr Rich has presided over in his four years in the role.
