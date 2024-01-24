The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

IT'S SHOWTIME: Long wait over as volunteers rally to restore Wodonga event

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
January 24 2024 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wodonga Show Society president Andrew Rich is delighted to announce the 75th Wodonga Show will be staged on March 16 after a four-year hiatus. Picture by Mark Jesser
Wodonga Show Society president Andrew Rich is delighted to announce the 75th Wodonga Show will be staged on March 16 after a four-year hiatus. Picture by Mark Jesser

The Wodonga Show will return for the first time in four years with a nod to its agricultural roots.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beau Greenway

Beau Greenway

Journalist

I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.