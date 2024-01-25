This has never been done before by the Border's Supercars' outfit

Top three Supercars' finisher Brad Jones Racing will host its first Open Day next month.
The Albury-based outfit finished third in last year's Teams Championship, so race fans now have the chance to look at the workings of a multi-million dollar, state of the art racing team.
"This Open Day isn't something we've done previously, but I'm excited to pull open the doors and welcome fans and the community in to see what we do," Jones said.
"We're the only regional Supercars team and we're proud Albury locals, so it's a great opportunity to really bring our local community into our workshop - there is really such an amazing amount of support we get from everyone in Albury and Wodonga and that's quite special to me.
"It's a challenge being a regional team, especially for our fans who would need to travel to Albury for our open day, but if you're on the fence, make the call and come for the drive. It's a beautiful city to make a full weekend of.
"Over 2023 we brought fans along for the ride as we built and developed our Gen3 cars with our video series and the amount of kind messages and feedback we had from that was mind-blowing.
"I hope our Open Day is another avenue we can continue with to bring fans closer to the sport."
The Open Day on February 10 will follow the first Supercars test at Winton Motor Raceway, three days earlier.
With all four Gen3 Supercars on display, pit stop demonstrations from the five time championship-winning crew, discounted merchandise sales, tours through the facility, special prizes, and a whole lot more, the day promises to be a memorable event.
BJR hits a major milestone as it enters its 25th year in Australia's top championships after joining Supercars in 2000 and has a proud history of more than 40 years of operation in Albury.
Andre Heimgartner, Bryce Fullwood, Macauley Jones and a newcomer to Supercars, but a highly experienced international driver in Jaxon Evans, will contest the championships, which starts with the Bathurst 500 at Mount Panorama on February 23-25.
The Open Day Schedule is:
BJR is at Unit 4/838 Hope Court, Albury.
