Talented big man finally reveals his plans for upcoming season

Talented big man Scott Meyer has called it quits on his outstanding playing career.
The chance to be part of history and play in a hat-trick of flags for the Swans weighed heavily on Meyer's mind before the Barton medallist ultimately decided to finish on the ultimate high.
"I probably knew deep down that last season would probably be it for me," Meyer said.
"But having the opportunity to go again and try and help the club to a hat-trick of flags made my decision a bit tricky I guess.
"To be part of another flag is a fairly big carrot to try and ignore.
"Apart from the chance of further success, to give up footy was a really big decision for me.
"It's been such a huge part of my life for such a long time.
"I met my beautiful wife at a footy club.
"Most of my best mates who I spend a lot of time with, I met through football.
"You throw the success Chiltern has had over the past two seasons and you soon see why it was such a tough decision to retire."
Meyer boasts a decorated career spanning two decades.
He arrived at Wodonga Raiders in 2010 after more than 70 matches with VFL club Williamstown.
The 37-year-old played predominantly in the ruck for Wodonga Raiders from 2010-12 and was regarded as one of the premier big men in the competition and was a league representative.
After departing Birallee Park, Meyer joined junior club Beaconsfield in the The AFL Outer East Premier Division.
The talented big man enhanced his reputation after winning the league medal in 2013-14 and again in 2016.
He also won the clubs best and fairest on four occasions and represented the league.
Meyer returned to the Border in 2021 where he rejoined former club Wodonga Raiders before spending the past two seasons with Chiltern.
Meyer said losing some of the fire in the belly to keep performing at a high standard and the desire to pursue other interests on weekends were the two biggest factors in his decision to retire.
"The decision to retire is probably a combination of factors," he said.
"Mainly I've just reached a stage in my life where I would like to try and do some different things during the season.
"As you get older, I've found that it does get harder to play at the level that I've always aspired to.
"So physically, trying to get myself right each week was a factor.
"But also mentally, having the motivation to do the things on a weekly basis that I need to do to get the body right... I've probably lost that drive a little bit over the past 12 months.
"So if I can't commit 100 percent, I would rather give it away and hence my decision."
Meyer rates his decision to head bush and play alongside some former Raider team-mates at Chiltern in the twilight of his career, as one of his smartest.
"Joining Chiltern was one of the best decisions of my footy career," he said.
"Every player wants to win premierships but the motivating factor for me to initially join Chiltern was to play alongside a couple of good mates.
"I played alongside Mark Doolan and Brad and Bodie Hibberson at Raiders and just wanted to have at least one season again with them.
"The premierships were an unexpected bonus really.
"I would have been content just to finish playing alongside some good mates but to win a couple of flags was an amazing experience that I will cherish forever.
"Chiltern is such a fantastic club and now I've made a lot of new friends as well.
"It is a special place to be part of."
Meyer hopes to stay involved in some capacity with the Swans but admits he won't be there on a weekly basis.
"I have mentioned to Brad and Jarrod (O'Neill) how I can stay involved with the club on a casual basis without having to commit every week," he said.
"I don't want to commit to every week like I have for almost 30-years when you think about it after I started playing juniors when I was six or seven.
"Especially the last two decades since I've been playing seniors.
"I would like to stay involved with the club and connected to all the people involved with the club.
"Maybe I could do the running for Brad on a casual basis.
"Whatever the role, I can see myself heading out to Chiltern on a regular basis when I can."
