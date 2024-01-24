Wodonga home arsonist seeks to avoid serving any jail time over offence

A man who drunkenly torched his Wodonga home before trying to claim an insurance payment has sought to avoid jail for the offence.
Jeffrey John King was found guilty of arson and attempting to obtain property by deception after his Fade Court home was gutted in June 2015.
Fire crews and paramedics were called to his home, with King claiming he had been attacked by intruders after returning from a walk.
He said the two male intruders were responsible for the fire, and still says he didn't spark the fire.
Police found sentimental items outside the home, which the trial heard King had removed, when examining the crime scene.
The now 54-year-old is still supported by his wife.
King, who was found guilty last year after delays caused by police resourcing issues, Covid, legal argument, a change in his legal representative, and a personal medical issue from his lawyer, returned to the County Court on Wednesday.
The January 24 plea hearing heard the fire had had a massive financial impact on King and his wife.
They had continued to pay off a mortgage for the gutted home but now rent in the outer Melbourne suburb of Doreen, and may never be able to afford to buy another property.
The cleared Fade Court property was sold for land value in mid last year, leaving the couple with just $30,000 after years of repayments.
Lawyer Chris Edwards noted the offence occurred nearly nine years ago and said King hadn't offended since, and had rebuilt his life.
He sought a corrections order, rather than a jail term.
But prosecutor Carmela Pezzimenti said previous court cases suggested a jail term, followed by a corrections order, was appropriate.
She said a message needed to be sent to the community "that the court takes the offence of arson seriously".
Judge Sarah Leighfield told the court a corrections order was appropriate, but said she had to determine if a jail term would also be imposed.
King will be sentenced on February 21.
