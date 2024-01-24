The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Wodonga home arsonist seeks to avoid serving any jail time over offence

January 25 2024 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Firefighters at the Fade Court home in June, 2015. File photo
Firefighters at the Fade Court home in June, 2015. File photo

A man who drunkenly torched his Wodonga home before trying to claim an insurance payment has sought to avoid jail for the offence.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.