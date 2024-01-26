YOUR SAY: Transitioning to a green economy will involve changing what we do

These turbine blades comprise layers of balsa wood which is sourced from the Amazon rainforest and highly toxic chemical such as bisphenol-A epoxy resin. These blades presently are not recycled after their relative short life and are buried, and the bisphenol-A will ultimately leak into the soil. Note bisphenol-A is banned in many countries for certain uses mainly in the lining of foodstuffs due to exposure to water.

