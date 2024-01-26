YOUR SAY: Transitioning to a green economy will involve changing what we do

Your editorial is absolutely correct when it concludes that the climate is making the planet less and less habitable and we need to act now, but unfortunately when it comes to the details we seem to have trouble seeing the big picture.
For example we need to get away from fossil fuel burning vehicles, but when a scheme to introduce electric scooters comes to town we obsess about the parking arrangements.
We need to do a lot less flying, a major source of greenhouse emissions, but we rejoice the arrival of a new airline providing more flights to and from Albury.
We need to stop using energy created by burning gas and coal, but we discuss whether solar farms are compatible with other land uses (they are) and ask whether batteries might have some toxic emissions (they don't).
The transition to a green economy will involve some changes to the way we do things, so let's attempt to stay focused on the main game.
These turbine blades comprise layers of balsa wood which is sourced from the Amazon rainforest and highly toxic chemical such as bisphenol-A epoxy resin. These blades presently are not recycled after their relative short life and are buried, and the bisphenol-A will ultimately leak into the soil. Note bisphenol-A is banned in many countries for certain uses mainly in the lining of foodstuffs due to exposure to water.
So, a policy of disposal needs to be developed before any more wind farms are approved due to the long-term environmental impact. There are currently 31 Australian wind farms over 15 years old, equating to a total of 599 wind turbines approaching the end of their design life. It is estimated that by 2034, a total of 15,000 tonnes of blade composite waste will have been created in Australia due to decommissioned wind farms.
Maybe Twiggy Forrest is going to dispose of these blades in his iron mine in Western Australia but that was never mentioned.
