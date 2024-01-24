'The Hitman' hit man after being kicked out of Border watering hole

A Border boxer dubbed "The Hitman" hit a man in Albury after being kicked out of a pub.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
Shane Hasler was convicted of assault occasioning actual bodily harm on Wednesday, and ordered to perform 50 hours of unpaid community work.
The incident occurred outside Beer DeLuxe about 1.30am on October 16, 2022.
The pair didn't know each other.
The victim had earlier in the night consumed about eight drinks before going to Beer DeLuxe, where he had four beers then left.
Hasler was removed from the pub following an incident and walked past the victim's group, which led to an argument.
The victim was sitting down when Hasler punched him in his head.
The punches led to a melee and the groups had to be separated.
The man suffered a cut above his right eye which bled heavily, and was taken to Albury hospital.
Hasler did not comment when police attended his Wodonga home last year.
He had initially intended to fight the assault related charge but changed his mind last year.
Hasler appeared before Albury Local Court magistrate Sally McLaughlin on January 24.
Ms McLaughlin ordered he perform 50 hours of community work as part of a community corrections order.
The order will last for seven months.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.