'Better than video games and YouTube': 11yo's plea for more Border 'heroes'

Heroes are real. They don't just live in Marvel movies, and we don't need a Disney Plus account to see them. They're all around us, all the time. They usually don't wear capes and they don't have complicated origin stories. The heroes in our community are our volunteers, giving up their most valuable resource - time - to help those around them.
Volunteering rates among Australian youth have been falling massively since 2021, and I think that we can turn this around if we let my fellow young people know what they're missing out on. I joined St John Ambulance when I was 7. I was too young to join but insisted on tagging along with my dad, who joined when he was 10. Since then I've volunteered to do first aid at as many events as I could. I've met the Duke of Edinburgh and had loads of conversations with members of our community I otherwise wouldn't have met. I've learnt about first aid, road safety, animal health, and fire safety. I've made friends from all around NSW, all while volunteering. Volunteering has been great for me for so many reasons, and I know I've gained a lot more from the time I've given than I would have playing video games or scrolling YouTube shorts.
It's often understated how great volunteering is for us as individuals. Some of my youth leaders have been set up for their career paths and granted early access to university. Volunteering helps us build a sense of belonging to where we live, provides fulfilment and satisfaction, and boosts our mental health. It also offers opportunities to gain new skills, all while giving back to society. After what felt like years of communicating mostly over Zoom and being unable to leave our houses, there is even more benefit to joining a local community group and volunteering.
Best of all, you don't have to be an academic whiz or sports superstar to be a volunteer, as there are opportunities for everyone's skill level, interests, and of course age. If I can provide community first aid, and I'm not even out of primary school, then imagine what a high schooler can do.
Yes, I'm biased and think St John is the best choice, but it doesn't matter who you volunteer for. I've been able to meet volunteer fire cadets, SES youth and Red Cross volunteers, and they all do amazing things. Uniforms and opportunities might be different, but they all share a common goal of helping our community when in need.
Can you make a phone call? You could join Telecross and check in on vulnerable elderly people. Can you pack a sandbag? You could join the SES and help save houses from flooding. Keen to maintain our local environment? Give Parklands Albury-Wodonga a go. You could be the St John cadet who gives life-saving CPR to a member of the community, or you could be the property assistant who keeps your footy club running. All you have to do is start!
So, do you want to be a hero? Then get in touch with a local community group and put your hand up to volunteer. It's easy to be a hero, and I promise, no capes or outside undies.
