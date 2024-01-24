'Better than video games and YouTube': 11yo's plea for more Border 'heroes'

Volunteering rates among Australian youth have been falling massively since 2021, and I think that we can turn this around if we let my fellow young people know what they're missing out on. I joined St John Ambulance when I was 7. I was too young to join but insisted on tagging along with my dad, who joined when he was 10. Since then I've volunteered to do first aid at as many events as I could. I've met the Duke of Edinburgh and had loads of conversations with members of our community I otherwise wouldn't have met. I've learnt about first aid, road safety, animal health, and fire safety. I've made friends from all around NSW, all while volunteering. Volunteering has been great for me for so many reasons, and I know I've gained a lot more from the time I've given than I would have playing video games or scrolling YouTube shorts.