Delegates from All England Club visit Albury in potentially stunning coup

Albury Tennis Club (ATC) has emerged as a leading contender to join forces with one of the world's most famous sporting events in Wimbledon.
In a potentially stunning coup, delegates from the All England Club visited the club on Tuesday as part of a proposal where they would prepare courts in Albury to help educate other curators from around the world.
ATC president Peter Penny was hoping that club curator Shayne Reid's previous connection with Wimbledon officials could provide the club with an edge in securing a deal.
"After a bit of negotiating over the past few months three delegates from the All The England Club Wimbledon flew into Albury to inspect our grasscourt centre," Penny said.
"They wanted to view our complex alongside a couple of other centres throughout Australia.
"But we have got a fantastic connection with the All England Club through our curator Shayne Reid.
"Shayne is known in the industry for being one of the best curator's we have got in this country.
"So we are very fortunate to have Shayne in our region who did his apprenticeship under the guidance of the head curator at Wimbledon at present.
"So they have a close working relationship and when they get together they are like twins in many ways.
"There is a really good unison there and inviting them out for a meet and greet session on Tuesday was to get a really good understanding of what Wimbledon and the All England Club are trying to achieve on a world wide basis.
"To be potentially considered in their expansion, it is similar to entering into a partnership basically.
"The word they are trying to get away from is experimental courts.
"In real terms we will look to help them develop grasses that are possibly drought resistant and all weather courts and using grass courts on equal terms as flexi pave courts."
