THEN AND NOW: They came looking for gold, but found planting more profitable

Gardeners hawked their produce in the streets of Albury and Wodonga, some with hooded spring carts, others "balancing baskets on a rod over their shoulder". Driving spring carts had its perils. In March 1880, Chee Chow was accidentally killed when his cart lurched crossing a rut near Mate's store in Hume Street. In 1893, Ah Ping, driving his vegetable cart back from Wodonga, tried to cross a swollen creek. He was saved but his horse was drowned and the cart washed away.

