WEATHER WATCH: Fancy trying to sleep when it's 35.2 degrees?

The past week has seen very high temperatures in mainly the Pilbara and Gascoyne districts of Western Australia.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
Paraburdoo recorded 48.1 degrees on Sunday, January 21. This is the highest ever temperature in 65 years of records at Paraburdoo. The previous highest temperatures were 47.8 on January 15, 1998, and 46.3 on January 12, 1991. Meekatharra recorded 46.1 degrees, the hottest since 47.1 in January 2013. These very high temperatures and the dates they occurred led to maximum temperatures exceeding 40 degrees about a week later at many places in our region.
It does remain to be seen whether temperatures do exceed 40 degrees within the coming week in our regions because maximum temperatures to date this summer have been close to or slightly below normal and were definitely not as hot as December to mid January of 1990-91, 1997-98 and 2012-13.
A few places, Moree, Coonamble, Trangie and Girilambone reached 40 degees on Sunday, January 21, for the first time this summer. Many places in the far west of NSW have had many very hot days over 40 degrees this summer; Wilcannia had 46 degrees in mid December.
Heavy rain has invaded much of the Northern Territory to as far south as Tennant Creek for almost a fortnight. Daly Waters has received 386 millimetres over 14 successive days and is already the fourth wettest January in 150 years; the wetter Januaries to date were in 1895, 1940 and 2009. Elliott, south of Daly Waters, has recorded 432 millimetres this month, already the second wettest January behind 522 millimetres in 2006. Tennant Creek has recorded 310 millimetres to date this month and the wettest since 357 in 2006. Many places in our regions managed to record very hot days of over 40 degrees during the first week of February 2006 and 39 degrees in early March that year.
Ceduna on the far west coast of South Australia recorded a maximum temperature of 46.6 degrees on January 23, almost a record high temperature for January. There have been 10 times in the last 84 years when very high temperatures occurred at Ceduna in January and all of them led to a very hot day in Victoria and NSW, the next two days or a very hot spell a week or so later. Hopefully it will end Melbourne's longest spell without maximum temperatures reaching 35 degrees this summer on record in the last 165 years of records, which I did not expect at all.
Birdsville has just recorded its hottest night on record. The minimum temperature was 35.2 degrees, the previous record being 35.1 on January 26, 2019, and other very high minimums in January at Birdsville were in 1973, 2003 and 2018. There was no shortage of very hot days in our regions for the rest of this summer and may continue to early March.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.