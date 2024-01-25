WEATHER WATCH: Fancy trying to sleep when it's 35.2 degrees?

Heavy rain has invaded much of the Northern Territory to as far south as Tennant Creek for almost a fortnight. Daly Waters has received 386 millimetres over 14 successive days and is already the fourth wettest January in 150 years; the wetter Januaries to date were in 1895, 1940 and 2009. Elliott, south of Daly Waters, has recorded 432 millimetres this month, already the second wettest January behind 522 millimetres in 2006. Tennant Creek has recorded 310 millimetres to date this month and the wettest since 357 in 2006. Many places in our regions managed to record very hot days of over 40 degrees during the first week of February 2006 and 39 degrees in early March that year.