The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Discover city's leading citizens and top community group for 2024

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
Updated January 25 2024 - 1:48pm, first published 1:35pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Award winners Kyle Brereton (Wodonga Hockey Club), Caitlin Weppner and Elizabeth Harvey at The Cube which will host this year's Australia Day presentation for their city. Picture by Mark Jesser
Award winners Kyle Brereton (Wodonga Hockey Club), Caitlin Weppner and Elizabeth Harvey at The Cube which will host this year's Australia Day presentation for their city. Picture by Mark Jesser

FROM helping women affected by domestic violence to making blankets for those staying in Albury's cancer accommodation centre, Wodonga's Elizabeth Harvey has contributed widely to causes via the Country Women's Association.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Bunn

Anthony Bunn

Journalist

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.