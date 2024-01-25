Discover city's leading citizens and top community group for 2024

FROM helping women affected by domestic violence to making blankets for those staying in Albury's cancer accommodation centre, Wodonga's Elizabeth Harvey has contributed widely to causes via the Country Women's Association.
That devotion has now been recognised with the 75 year-old named Wodonga's 2024 citizen of the year.
Wodonga Council announced Mrs Harvey's win on Thursday January 25, along with the recipients of awards for young citizen and community organisation of the year.
Year 11 Catholic College student Caitlin Weppner won the former, while the Wodonga Hockey Club received the latter prize.
Mrs Harvey moved from Ballarat 12 years ago to be closer to husband Jack's family and has since become integral to the Wodonga CWA branch and its Kiewa Valley group.
"I'm greatly honoured, it's a surprise," Mrs Harvey said of her award.
"It's amazing to be acknowledged with your members, certainly without the support of the other members I wouldn't be able to do what I do."
Mrs Harvey said the chance to help women in need, such as those who are homeless and subject to household violence, had been a motivating factor in joining the CWA.
"At Hilltop, particularly, we tried to help when they first set up making blankets and things for the beds," she said when asked about a standout project.
Catilin, 16, has been involved with the 3rd Wodonga Scout Group since 2013, attending the world jamboree in South Korea last year, and is a member of the Wodonga West junior CFA brigade, developing skills and competing with its running team.
She said she enjoyed being involved in the community, partaking in collecting donations as part of the Good Friday appeal for the Royal Children's Hospital and removing rubbish for Clean Up Australia Day.
Last year Caitlin received a defence force leadership award in recognition of her public and school contributions and carried the flag for the 4th Light Horse Brigade in the Melbourne Anzac Day march.
Wodonga Hockey Club vice president Kyle Brereton was delighted to have his organisation recognised, saying his members "were absolutely humbled".
"The hockey club has the principals of family, fun and fair and we try and work those principals into all the programs that we do," Mr Brereton said.
The club has around 200 members and that has risen from 140 about six years ago.
The award winners will be formally acknowledged at Wodonga's Australia Day celebrations being held at The Cube.
Wodonga mayor Ron Mildren praised the recipients for their contributions.
He said it was disappointing the council could not stage its Australia Day event at Junction Square, with concern about rain prompting the move indoors.
"The time will come when we get back to there, but this year the weather is really something we've had to take account of," Cr Mildren said.
"Tomorrow at the exact time (of the ceremonies) it will probably be sunny, but the advice has been we can anticipate some rain."
There will be 52 people from around the world taking their citizenship oath as part of Wodonga's Australia Day rituals.
