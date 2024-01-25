Australia Day honours come in for North East heroes as nine receive OAMs

This year's North East recipients of Australia Day honours like to soar through the clouds, practise medicine while firefighting, and revel in the arts.
This year's Order of Australia Medal recipients have certainly displayed a mixed bag of achievements.
There is a common thread among many who received the Order of Australia Medal: "There are so many volunteers and helpers who all deserve recognition, not just me," they echo.
We pay tribute to nine members of North East communities who have gone beyond the call of duty to help others.
Helping keep the Benalla region's flora and fauna healthy and sustainable has been a passion for Sally Gamble for decades.
Ms Gamble, 63, was recognised for her service to education and to the community but, like so many others, she doesn't claim all the credit.
"So many people contribute to our community in so many ways - it's a great honour to be recognised with this award," she said.
The board member of Community Foundations Australia, however, takes particular pride in helping to set up Tomorrow Today, a well-known community foundation in Benalla.
"I was fortunate enough to be one of the founding directors back in 2000," she said. "The foundation was established to create a stronger and more resilient community.
"I couldn't have imagined how it would grow over the years.
"We now own a permanent home in the centre of Benalla that's a hub of activity. It's fabulous to improve educational outcomes in Benalla and give all our kids the chance to thrive.
"The Regent Honeyeater Project is an environmental initiative to improve biodiversity, not just for the very threatened regent honeyeater (a critically endangered bird) but to provide a more secure future for a number of threatened species in North East Victoria."
The volunteer community worker has also exercised a deft hand in improving the heritage-listed Benalla Botanical Gardens.
"Some years back I was part of an independent community group, Friends of Benalla Botanical Gardens, and we worked in partnership with council to help improve the gardens and really help them be all they could be," she said.
Ms Gamble has also received the Benalla Achievement Award, (Australia Day Award) from Benalla Rural City Council, 2018, and the Paul Harris Fellow Award, Rotary Club of Benalla, 2021.
MORE AUSTRALIA DAY HONOURS:
Former Moira mayor Brian Keenan says he is fiercely proud of his Yarrawonga heritage but refuses to take full credit for his Australia Day honour.
Mr Keenan, 88, who was a real estate agent until he retired has been involved in the SES, Country Fire Authority, and the Yarrawonga and District Agricultural and Pastoral Association.
"It's a great privilege to get this honour, but by the same token, I feel that I wear the flag for a lot of great people who have been part of what I've been doing as I've gone through life," he said.
"When people ask me where I come from, I say Yarrawonga - is there anywhere else? I think we're extremely fortunate that my forebears settled here in Yarrawonga in 1876 and and and we've been part of this scene ever since.
"This country was settled on people voluntarily doing things and thinking about things that we needed to do to make it better for everyone and to make it happen.
"It's not all about me."
Mr Keenan also credited someone else for what he described as his greatest lifetime achievement.
"The greatest thing I ever did was marry my late wife, Shirley," he said. "We had 61 years and one day together and we did everything together. We had six kids, 21 grandkids and 17 great grandkids.
"Lord only knows where things go from here. You can't look too far ahead, I guess, while I'm looking down at the grass and not up at it, I have the opportunity to still keep things good for my family and the community."
Mr Keenan has received the 60 Year Medal, Country Fire Authority Victoria (2018) and the 15 Year service Award, Municipal Association of Victoria (2015).
Gliding enthusiast Vivienne Drew vowed many years ago that she would keep on reaching for the sky "until I drop off the perch".
She has received an OAM for services to gliding, but for Ms Drew promoting and expanding the sport was a labour of love.
Ms Drew, who turns 70 in July, has been a driving forced behind the sport in Victoria - from 2500 gliding pilots nationally, her home state has 680 registered.
"Orville and Wilbur Wright, their first aeroplane was a glider, this sport has been around for a long time," she said. "I've been a glider pilot for 36 years and absolutely love it," she said.
"The state gliding centre is here in Benalla, and that is the largest club in the southern hemisphere. Most clubs are predominantly about 40 people, Benalla is about 180 active flying pilots with 250 members."
The longest distance Ms Drew has ever flown at one time is 780 kilometres, from Benalla through to West Wyalong, across to Hay, and then back home to Benalla. She was in the air for seven and a half hours.
"It really is an amazing feeling you get when you've done a long distance task, our club in Benalla is very, very well known around the world," she said.
"We've done many, many 1000 kilometre distances in a day. Most people can't imagine that an aeroplane that doesn't have an engine would fly 1000 kilometres in a day.
"It's not a sport that you can do in the city where there is airline traffic so it's always been moved out to the country.
"And as Melbourne got bigger, gliding centres moved further out into the country because of space restrictions."
Ms Drew has received the Bill Iggulden Award, Gliding Federation of Australia, for services as a Volunteer (2022), the National Gliding Award, Australian Women Pilots (1994) and the Gliding Club of Victoria Leigh Simpson Trophy, Most Outstanding Trainee (1989).
Achieving better health outcomes for everyone, especially in rural communities, spurred Rosslyn Ferguson-Pelley to embark on a career in medical management.
Mrs Ferguson-Pelley, who received her OAM for service to the community through a range of organisations, has also canvassed state and federal governments for improved services for country patients, particularly in Aboriginal health and welfare.
She has been involved with Rotary International, the National Trust, Lifeline and the Menzies Institute in patient research.
Mrs Ferguson-Pelley, as a midwife, initiated the first remote self-care birthing unit (Midwife supported). She has presented papers both nationally and Internationally on remote maternity and midwifery care.
In retirement with a move to living in the Ovens Valley, she took on other community projects such as saving English elm trees in the North East which had become infested by elm leaf beetle.
"These are magical, beautiful trees, part of our history and our country, so wanting to be the advocate for their care and maintenance was an easy decision," she said.
"It was a perseverance, though difficult at times when ratepayers' money was involved, that I enjoyed.
"Canvassing local shire councils and the state government to take responsibility for this preservation rather than engaging a fatal tree-pull and burn became a high priority.
"Bright and other nearby towns deserved to remain and flourish as tourist destinations with these and other stunning natural attractions."
Mrs Ferguson-Pelley, who now lives in Tasmania, is quick to acknowledge her OAM should be shared by husband Rob, "especially for his patience, understanding and incredible support".
Maxine Webb says she is delighted that two passions of her life - floral art and the theatre - have led to her receiving an Australia Day honour.
The former mayoress of Wangaratta has received an OAM in the general division for service to the visual arts and the community of Wangaratta.
She was president of the Victorian Floral Art Association (2012-2016) and vice-president of the national body until 2019, and has also been involved with the Wangaratta Performing Arts Centre since 2005.
But she says a key achievement of her local group was to put a spotlight on everyone, not just the professionals.
"We're not florists, we're hobbyists," she said. "One of the things we do in Victoria is at the Melbourne international floral and garden shows, we're the only club as such without being professionals, that were allowed to have a stand in there.
"We bring in clubs from all over Victoria and it's the only chance volunteers and hobbyists get to put some designs in."
The Lions Club volunteer and former president was also vice-president of the Wangaratta Players theatre company (2017-2021) and remains a committee member since 2000 when she started making costumes.
"I've been involved in theatre for a long time, my first show was Oklahoma back in 2000 and at the moment I'm still doing costumes," she said.
"I work backstage, behind the scenes, not out the front.
"When you're involved as a volunteer you meet like-minded people, all these different groups, it's just lovely.
"We're working on a theatre production called Clarissa and Pip, by Margaret Hickey, a published author around the North East, and she's offered her play to our Wangaratta group which is amazing.
"There is so much talent in the North East."
While many talented, highly qualified doctors head to Sydney or Melbourne, lured by the dollars to be made by specialising, Jeffrey Robinson says he's more than happy to stick to rural medicine.
And while he practises full-time at Mount Beauty, he still heads to Albury hospital once a week to help out with the emergency department.
Dr Robinson has received an OAM for service to medicine.
"I'm very humbled by it but I just feel like I'm doing my job as a rural doctor, and it's about rural practices where you have to be doing a lot of different things," Dr Robinson said.
"It's about being involved in the community so what I've been doing doesn't seem much different to what the people around me are doing.
"I work with a really supportive team and my wife, Libby in particular - she's also a rural GP and is high up in the fire brigade - she's probably the most important person to pay tribute to."
The director of medical services for Alpine Health said his main role at Albury hospital was a day a week working in emergency.
"The people in there are awesome, the nurses and doctors are great to work with and it just helps keep me up to date," Dr Robinson said.
"When emergencies come in through the door out here in Mount Beauty, it doesn't happen often, but by keeping up in the busy emergency department, it just keeps your skills up.
"So, when stuff does happen out here in the sticks, you feel a bit more confident in dealing with it."
Dr Robinson has been a firefighter since 2000, heavily involved with the Gundowring Rural Fire Brigade under the Country Fire Authority.
"Some of the exciting things happen when you get called out as a firefighter and sometimes that involves going to traumas, accidents, and sometimes it doesn't take long before I have to change hats and start doing medical stuff.
"Typically, I'll be there to offer support, the ambulance paramedics are the main responders.
"I love working with them because they're so skilled, but if I can add any extra medical expertise to what they're doing, then that's helpful."
Dr Robinson received the Peter Graham "Cohuna" Award, Australian College of Rural and Remote Medicine (2020), Rural General Practitioner of the Year Award, Rural Doctors Association of Australia (2015-2016) and a Commendation for Service, Country Fire Authority (2015).
David McCabe, who has received an OAM for service to the community of Wangaratta, says he initially moved to the North Eastern town "to get close to the snow".
The keen illustrator and history buff says his real love is taking to the snowfields and he wanted to live nearby.
The former president of the Wangaratta Ski Club (1991-1993), also headed the Friends of the Wangaratta Gallery and the Wangaratta Historial Society and is a life member of all of them.
But it was the connection to nature that lured Mr Robinson, 90, from Geelong and Melbourne to Wang.
"I love skiing, just being in the snow, the exhilaration, being outdoors and in the mountains, it's that real connection to nature that I love," Mr McCabe said.
"I'm a painter too, well more of an illustrator, but I've always been interested in history, that started when I lived in Echuca in the 1960s.
"I was interested in the history of the place and I teamed up with a local historian who was putting a project together and I collaborated with her and illustrated and designed some of the books.
"That's where my historical interests sort of fired up."
Mr McCabe is a former president of the Wangaratta Sports Club, was secretary of the Killawarra Fire Brigade, principal of Wangaratta Technical School, director of Wangaratta College of Technical and Further Education (1981-1988), and deputy principal of Irymple Technical School (1973-1978).
Porepunkah retiree Janet Mock believes her greatest achievement is founding a University of the Third Age in Myrtleford.
And not because an organisation was formed, but because of the tremendous help it offers to many elderly people.
Mrs Mock, who has been recognised with an OAM for her service to the Alpine Shire, started the U3A in 2018, was secretary for six years and is now president.
She is fiercely proud of being able to help other retirees.
"We went from zero members to over 200 and we run 16 weekly activities," she said.
"I hear people say, well, it gives me a reason to get up in the morning. It's for people over 50 but most of our members would be in our 60s, 65-plus, we've got some in their 90s.
"I've lived in Myrtleford for 30 odd years and I've never met many of these people before and so those sorts of things are really pretty special."
Mrs Mock is a former trustee of the Into Our Hands Philanthropic Foundation and a board member since 2014.
"The Into Our hands foundation came about after the 2009 bushfires where the government gave the community the option of having a million dollars to spend over 10 years to help the community recover," she said.
"From that the community foundation was developed. They have spent the $1 million and they're now in the process of raising money to keep putting money back into the community."
Mrs Mock is also involved in the Myrtleford Lawn Tennis Club and a member of the Heritage Network.
Cobram retiree Heather Barrie has done everything from calling bingo to helping people put food on their tables.
She has received an OAM for service to the communities of Cobram and Moira.
Ms Barrie has been a volunteer at Moira Foodshare since 2013 and worked tirelessly for the Cobram Support and Information Service for 40 years.
She is a volunteer coordinator at the Portsea Camp since 1996 and was a bingo caller at Ottrey Lodge in Cobram.
She received the Rotary Citizen of Distinction in 2017 and was Australia Day Citizen of the Year Cobram and District in 2006.
