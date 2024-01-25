The Border Mail
Australia Day honours: 'Dynamic duo' Graham and Beth Docksey get gongs

Ted Howes
By Ted Howes
Updated January 25 2024 - 10:02pm, first published 10:00pm
Beth and Graham Docksey both received the Order of Australia Medal this year. Picture by James Wiltshire
Albury RSL president Graham Docksey collected his second OAM this year, but this time his honour came with an unexpected but delightful twist - Mr Docksey's wife, Beth, was also an OAM recipient.

