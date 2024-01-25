Australia Day honours: 'Dynamic duo' Graham and Beth Docksey get gongs

Albury RSL president Graham Docksey collected his second OAM this year, but this time his honour came with an unexpected but delightful twist - Mr Docksey's wife, Beth, was also an OAM recipient.
Mr Docksey received his first OAM in the military division in 1990. This year he was again recognised for service to the community of Albury and to defence veterans, while Mrs Docksey received her first OAM for service to police veterans.
"I thought it was just amazing coincidence," Mrs Docksey said. "I think it's because we've both just been working so hard in our individual volunteer organisations and just generally in the community."
Mrs Docksey, a former Albury police superintendent, has a long association with the force, especially for her work with NSW Police Legacy and the Bowls Gr8 For Brains initiative.
"While I was in the job I had a passion to make sure we could support and assist all the police and the police family, in terms of welfare and mental health," she said.
Mrs Docksey recalled an incident that drove home to her how much support police officers need.
"The thing where I really cracked it was when I went to a job and there was a guy who'd had a heart attack, he was 41, and he had his nine-year-old son with him.
"They'd been sleeping and the son woke up and his dad was dead. At that time, my husband was 41, and my son was nine so ... I sat outside bawling because it was so close to my heart."
Mr Docksey, a former Albury councillor, said his award was not just in recognition of himself.
"I'm deeply honoured to have been awarded the medal for service to both Albury and the veteran community who I served proudly, but it's also a recognition of the hard work that's done by my team at Anzac House," Mr Docksey said.
"They support me as president, but they also do so much for the community as well."
Mr Docksey said he considered the refurbishment of the Albury War Memorial a stand-out achievement.
"All the plaques were redone, I did all those and bought them up to date, now we've included the Afghanistan veterans and there's an an interpretive panel under every single plaque," he said.
Mr Docksey received various service medals including Australian Active Service Medal 1945-1975 with Clasp "VIETNAM".
Mrs Docksey was Citizen of the Year, Albury Council 2022 and has received several police medals including the Bev Lawson Memorial Award, highly commended, Australasian Council of Women in Policing, 2013.
