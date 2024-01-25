Tributes flow in for the amazing achievements of Albury-Wodonga folk

Ball games, little athletics and nurturing mental health are some of the endeavours of this year's Australia Day honours recipients in Albury-Wodonga.
There is a common thread among many who received the Order of Australia Medal: A reluctance to be singled out for the gong.
Here, we pay tribute to four members of the Albury-Wodonga community who have gone beyond the call of duty to help others.
Former Holbrook pharmacist of 30 years Desmond Lum retired 12 years ago to move to Thurgoona where he embarked on what he considers to be the greatest thing he's ever done.
He said seeing the community there through his work as one of the first members of the Thurgoona Lions Club spurred him to help establish another way to help others.
He was one of the founders of the Thurgoona Men's Shed and has seen that endeavour grow steadily to attract more than 90 members.
"We kicked off the Thurgoona Men's Shed in 2012 and I've been treasurer there up until this year," Mr Lum, 78, said.
"It's a lot more than just building and working with tools, it's all about about men's mental health and the shed does so much good for the community.
"I was on the hospital board for a while, and also on the retired village committee, I was treasurer to St Patrick's School for a couple of years but I've just gotten so much - and seen so many benefit from - the Thurgoona Men's Shed."
Mr Lum is also helping out at the Thurgoona Women's Shed.
"I'm their treasurer at the moment because they couldn't find one, although we are separate entities, I'm the only male in that group, actually," he said.
Mr Lum is a life member of the Pharmaceutical Society of Australia.
Anna Speedie, receiving her medal for service to local government and to the community of Wodonga, spread her wings a few years ago to help children in a far away land.
But she said she'll never forgot how important her own community is.
The former Wodonga mayor, who spoke to The Border Mail from Phuket, Thailand, said her drive to help children wherever they are began closer to home.
"I always made a commitment, particularly once I became mayor, to go to every school if I could in Wodonga at least twice every year, so I could go and talk to the kids," she said.
"When I first started doing that I'd ask the kids what's your favourite thing and their favourite things were always in Albury - they didn't have a real connection to their own city.
"By the time I left (as mayor), I asked the same question of the kids and their favourite things were in Wodonga. It's that shift in the kids, in the sense of pride of their community that actually makes all the difference.
"I kind of feel like I'm receiving this medal on behalf of the whole of Wodonga because everyone was along on the journey."
Ms Speedie has been a director of Albury Wodonga Health (2020-2022), a member of the community advisory committee, Albury Wodonga Campus, Charles Sturt University (2005-2020) and chair of the Australia Day Committee (2010-2014).
Being appointed chief starter for Little Athletics Victoria more than 20 years ago was a milestone for Lavington woman Margaret Carty - but being on the receiving end of an OAM was "the icing on the cake".
Watching young children develop into strong and proud individuals is what spurs her long interest in the sport.
Mrs Carty, 74, was honoured for her service to athletics at the state level.
"I started with Lavington Junior when it was an amateur club and then we went from there to Albury Little Athletics through to region and when we moved down to Melbourne I started with Sunbury Little Athletics," she said.
"I was an athlete when I was a kid but then things moved on and I've been a starter now for over 40 years."
Mrs Carty, whose nomination came "as a complete surprise", said she would continue to encourage kids to participate in athletics, especially emphasising that "winning isn't the point".
"It was an honour to be recognised, a lot of people don't get that recognition," she said. "It takes someone to put your name forward, I have no idea who nominated me, but I will find out and thank them.
"It's lovely and it's a nice way to sort of say to people, get out there get involved and be active. I guess some people have time commitments, but it's the interaction that's great, see the kids grow, and for yourself to grow as well.
"At Little Athletics in Albury we go personal bests, it's not about winning, it's about doing the best you can.
"And we encourage them - 'OK you haven't done well this week, but there's always next week to do better or just do the best you can.
"Did you do the best you could today? Yes. Well, that's all you can do."
Mrs Carty received the Life Governor Award, Little Athletics Victoria (2014).
Born and bred in Albury, Tony Lewis has lived in Bathurst for more than 30 years but he still has fond memories of his hometown.
Mr Lewis has strong connections to the Border, having been involved in the Albury-Wodonga Bandits and the North Albury and St Patrick's football clubs.
He has received an OAM for service to sport and to the community of Bathurst.
But he says his sporting passion began on the Border - and he left his heart in Albury in 1993.
"Albury was home until I was 30 years old," he said. "I still have a lot of connections, both friends and sporting-wise.
"I was always coaching, I was running the junior competition in Albury on a Sunday afternoon when I was 16 or 17.
"I started basketball at the old tin shed in Fallon Street, it was the old three-court indoor basketball stadium, I started with what we called biddy ball.
"I started one Friday afternoon at North Albury Public School, we'd spend 10 minutes of this sport and then 10 minutes on another sport.
"One of the school teachers said to me, because I was a tall athletic kid, you'd probably be a good basketballer.
"So I walked on one Sunday afternoon and had my first little session of what they call biddy ball, that morphed into the under-12s and that was that.
"So that's how I got heavily involved with the Albury Basketball Association."
Off court, Mr Lewis found he had a talent not just for coaching but for running the nuts and bolts side of sporting organisations.
"I ended up being a full time basketball administrator at Albury, I ran the association," he said.
"I moved from just administering the sport, from doing the competitions and the rosters of everything, to actually running the basketball stadium in Bathurst and have been there ever since.
"But I still have fond memories of Albury - I get back there often, in fact I've been back four times in about the last six months but all for funerals, unfortunately."
Mr Lewis has been a life member of AFL Central West since 2021, and a "Living Legend of Bathurst" since 2018.
