Husband and wife map out their plan after taking reins of real estate business

If you've bought a home in North Albury or Lavington in the past three decades, there's a fair chance you've come across Rudy Yonson.
But after almost 27 years in charge of his Mate Street real estate agency, he has handed over the reins to Clinton and Jocelyn Gilson.
Mr Gilson, who has worked under Mr Yonson as a sales agent for six years at Rudy Yonson Real Estate, has become principal of the business, now known as Gilson Yonson Real Estate.
"When I first started, Rudy said he wanted to find someone to sell it to. The timing was right for all of us," Mr Gilson said.
"I was in arboriculture before this and wouldn't have thought six years later I'd own a real estate business.
"I've lived in North Albury my whole life and been involved in the footy club here which helps.
"We've got a really loyal supporter base. We've always been strong in North Albury, Lavington, Thurgoona and Jindera, but we still do a lot in East Albury, West Albury and central Albury.
"Jocelyn has never worked in real estate but she's really switched on and will look after the finance side of things.
"Rudy was really big on making it a family business and that's something we want to maintain."
Mr Yonson will remain with the agency as mentor for the Gilsons and is confident it will be in good hands.
"After 26-and-a-half years it was just good timing to back away from the business side of things," he said.
"I've been really lucky I've had some great team members over the years and I'm sure Clinton and Jocelyn are going to do really well. They've got the energy and Clinton has got a lot of contacts as well."
Mr Yonson, who played in the VFL for Sydney in 1985 before returning to the Border, can recall the vast differences when he first started the business in 1997.
"We had the old brick phones and the negatives for the photos," he said.
"We've been there from day one. We rented a little office initially and as we put somebody on we had to buy another office because they were pretty small dungeons there.
"The position was really good because we didn't have any agencies near us and we were close to the schools. It had a good profile because it used to be the old highway before the internal freeway happened.
"I'm an old North Albury boy, I lived in North Albury, went to school there and played footy at North, so I had a lot of personal contacts.
"Whilst you still put the for sale board out the front, it's completely different marketing nowadays and social media particularly drives a lot of your inquiries."
Mrs Gilson said she was excited to join the business and continue Mr Yonson's legacy.
"What was exciting about the prospect of owning the business was it is such a part of the community," she said.
"It's definitely something to be proud of and it's something we're excited to carry on and do Rudy proud.
"Apart from a bit of a refresh, there's nothing we'd really change. I think that goes to show why he was so successful in the business for so long.
"We've walked in and haven't had to change anything operationally because it is all the same.
"He's got a great name and that takes time to build, so it's also why we're very cognisant that the name is still attached."
Mr Gilson said the Albury market remained strong with 13 properties already sold by the agency in 2024.
