Operation to build new hospital theatre now under way

Two houses are being demolished to make way for a $10.8 million upgrade of Yarrawonga hospital.
The levelling of the properties will allow a new operating theatre and main entrance to be created at the campus.
The theatre will replace the existing operating room and it will be accompanied by a new surgical recovery area and sterilising department.
A fresh main entrance to the acute unit and urgent care hub will also be formed.
Yarrawonga Health interim chief executive Robin Haberecht said the upgrade would allow more operations to be done and patients would not have to travel to Wangaratta and Shepparton for some procedures.
"This is a significant investment in our community and will certainly enhance our health service," Ms Haberecht said.
"The redevelopment will ensure more community members can access appropriate care and treatment closer to home, and it will support a solid foundation for future growth and expansion for Yarrawonga Health."
The existing theatre will remain functioning while the works, which are slated to be finished in early 2025, unfold.
A temporary main entrance will be constructed on Lynch Street to enable safe access for patients and visitors.
It will remain for the entirety of the redevelopment and will include signage to direct visitors to different services.
Yarrawonga Health chair David Rokesky said there would be some disruption on the eastern side of the hospital during the project.
"As the redevelopment progresses, we understand there may be minor impacts to local residents of Lynch Street, with increased traffic, parking and construction noise," Mr Rokesky said.
"While this is unavoidable we are working closely with the builders, Southern Cross Developments, to ensure impact to our neighbours is kept to a minimum."
The upgrade to Yarrawonga hospital has been long-awaited and follows years of planning.
