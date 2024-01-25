Top hat toddler to Australian Idol: Border singer set to star on national stage

From performing in top hat and tails at the Commercial Club as a three-year-old, Wodonga's Olivia Britton is Australian Idol's new "rock chick".
The 22-year-old former Albury High student, who recently hosted Albury's Carols by Candlelight, said performing on the national stage has been a dream since she could walk.
So when she found out she got through the first stage and would be performing in front of the country, she "almost didn't believe it".
"I've never been so nervous in my life," she said.
"I'm never nervous when I get on stage. I love it. I get excited.
"But being up there in front of the three judges (Kyle Sandilands, Amy Shark and Marcia Hines), it was just so daunting.
"It felt like an out-of-body experience."
Britton grew up in Wodonga watching her mum, entertainer Sharyn Bilston, rock the stage at live shows around town.
Allured by the "lights and glamour", it didn't take long before Britton would join her mum in the spotlight.
"My first performance was at the Commercial Club when I was about three-and-a-half, and I was in matching top hat and tails with mum and we were singing Mack the Knife (by Bobby Darin)," she said.
"From a very young age, I definitely looked around and thought, this is exactly what I want to be doing.
"It has always been my dream."
Through school, Britton studied music in her junior years and visual arts and drama in Year 12.
After graduating in 2018, Britton found her clique when she joined Border rock band Cherry Chain in 2021.
"That definitely brought a new side out of me," she said.
"It has given me confidence on stage to really front a band and find my feet and pave my own path.
"It has enabled me to really step out and find who I am."
Despite Britton's talent, moments of doubt overcame her, and there were times when she felt like giving up.
"With high school bullies and all the drama, sometimes it taints your confidence and you kind of feel like, maybe I'm not worthy," she said.
"And then after leaving school, doubt started to creep in, where you start to feel like, is it ever going to happen? Maybe I'll never be good enough.
"But, over the last through years, I think I've come a long way and, on Australian Idol, I hope to inspire young girls to push through and believe in themselves."
Britton said a major reason for applying for Australian Idol was to inspire young artists in her community.
"I want to be an idol to people growing up, and hopefully inspire them to push through any negativity," she said.
"Don't listen to the noise and just believe in yourself.
"Don't ever feel like because you're from a small town that you can't make it big.
"Push through and believe in yourself because you've got what it takes."
The 2024 season of Australian Idol starts on Monday, January 29, on Channel 7 and 7Plus.
