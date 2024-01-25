Stubbs hoping his slick sprinter can return to form at Wagga

Trainer Ron Stubbs is eagerly anticipating Murrumbidgee Turf Club's meeting on Friday for several reasons.
The stable is set to have five runners in Space Academy, Brial Rose, Sparring, Magmetric and Prophets Daughter at the Australia Day meeting.
Stubbs also has Bianco Vilano entered who will head to Moonee Valley instead on Saturday and Tap 'N' Run who will target a metropolitan victory in Sydney next weekend.
The Albury-trainer was hoping Sparring could find some form third-up from a spell when he contests the $27,000 Open Handicap, (1000m) with Jason Lyon booked to ride.
He was also looking forward to the race debut of his three-year-old filly Brial Rose.
Sparring won the Flat Knacker over the Albury Gold Cup carnival last year but his form in two starts this preparation since resuming in November have been below par.
The five-year-old finished at the tail of the field at Moonee Valley first-up.
He then also failed to flatter at his most recent start at Canberra in late December where he faded badly over the final 100m.
Stubbs didn't try to sugarcoat the form of Sparring so far this preparation.
"He's been disappointing," Stubbs said.
"His first run this preparation I had high expectations, he looked superb and his work leading into the race was fantastic.
"But he certainly hasn't taken that to the races so far this preparation.
"Last-start at Canberra at the top of the straight, I thought he looked like he was travelling like the winner.
"But he didn't really find much, especially over the last 100m.
"So I've been a bit harder on him on the track since and hopefully he can return to form with a bit more fitness.
"I'm certainly expecting a much more improved performance at Wagga compared to his previous two runs."
Brial Rose is set to start favourite in her race debut when she contests the $30,000 Country Boosted Maiden, (1000m).
The $2.50-chance is pre-post markets is set to be partnered by Mat Cahill.
Stubbs and Cahill boast a lethal recent strike-rate when they join forces with three wins and three placings from the last eight runners.
Brial Rose has had two recent trials where she ran seventh and third in preparation for Friday's assignment.
"I thought she ran two nice trials and she is a lovely filly," Stubbs said.
"But there is always a bit of caution around first starters.
"Trial form is a lot different than race form and I'm going to the races hopeful more than anything.
"It's not her grand final or judgement day, I just want to see her run a nice race.
"This will probably be her only start this preparation because she has been in work for quite a while.
"When she first came into the stable at the start of her campaign, I thought it would be more of an educational preparation because she would get shin sore and it would get too much for her.
"But she has handled the training, so now I find myself heading to the races for her first start.
"I will it assess it afterwards but she will probably go straight to the paddock after Friday regardless of where she finishes.
"It is more of a bonus that she made it to the races this preparation because I didn't think she would get this far."
