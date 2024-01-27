The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

School bus saga splits family as two of three children lose seat

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
January 28 2024 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tangambalanga's Megan Barber with her children Amelia Harding, 6, Xavier Wilson, 13, and Madison Harding, 6. Her daughters have not been guaranteed a seat on the school bus for term one despite having a place for three terms in 2023. Picture by Tara Trewhella
Tangambalanga's Megan Barber with her children Amelia Harding, 6, Xavier Wilson, 13, and Madison Harding, 6. Her daughters have not been guaranteed a seat on the school bus for term one despite having a place for three terms in 2023. Picture by Tara Trewhella

A Tangambalanga mother is struggling to comprehend why two of her three children won't be able to catch the school bus in 2024 despite having a seat last year.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beau Greenway

Beau Greenway

Journalist

I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.