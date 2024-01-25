Brisbourne sets his sights on Towong feature after home track victory

Wangaratta trainer Ben Brisbourne is likely to target the Towong Cup in early March with Mischinka after winning on her home track at Wangaratta on Thursday.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
Mischinka won the high country feature two years ago and is racing in superb form this preparation.
The in-form mare won her second race in four starts this preparation after taking out the Benchmark 64 Handicap, (1590m) with apprentice jockey Alysha Warren aboard.
Despite racing three-wide for most of the trip, Mischinka ($9.50) showed plenty of fight over the final 200m to stave off the challenge by the heavily supported Kharma.
Kharma, from the Patrick Payne stable was backed from $6.50 into $2.90 with the plunge failing by a narrow margin.
Brisbourne felt his nine-year-old mare was racing as well as she ever had with two wins and two minor placings this preparation after resuming in late November.
"I reckon she might be even getting better with age," Brisbourne said.
"I know she is a nine-year-old but she is so enthusiastic and bowls around the track every morning in trackwork.
"I sort of keep her around for our apprentices to ride and people who help us out at trackwork.
"She is just so game and tough and she did it the tough way there.
"But she keeps improving.
"She is very honest and a joy to have around the place.
"Alysha has won a couple of races on her now so I look forward to her racing over the next couple of months and maybe another trip to Towong to target the cup that she won a couple of years ago."
Meanwhile Wodonga trainer Sylvia Thompson also enjoyed success at the meeting with Brungle Creek taking out the $27,000 Maiden Plate, (2000m) with Blaike McDougall aboard.
The lightly-raced five-year-old gelding is only a recent addition to the stable after being previously trained by Jason Warren.
Brungle Creek was having his third start for the Thompson stable after finishing runner-up at his previous two starts.
Well-supported in betting after being backed from $2.70 into $2.30, McDougall hooked Brungle Creek out three wide turning for home and forged clear late to win by more than two lengths.
Thompson felt Brungle Creek was a deserved winner after recently finishing runner-up at Wangaratta and Seymour.
"His last two runs have been really good," Thompson said.
"So the writing was on the wall but it was his first try over 2000m but I think he is a deadset stayer.
"So it was satisfying to win and Blaike was aboard last start and was pretty confident pre-race but you never know until you get past that winning post first.
"I think we will stick to 2000m races for the short term and I would like to thank the owners John and Helen McPheee for leaving the horse with me.
"Most of their horses are trained down in Melbourne now but they decided to leave Brungle Creek with me which I appreciate."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.