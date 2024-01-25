Out of bounds: The 'political' reasons behind collapse of amalgamation talks

A potential amalgamation between Club Corowa and Howlong Golf Resort has collapsed.
In an email to members on Thursday night, the Howlong board cited "political risk" as one of the key factors behind the decision.
The bombshell comes just a fortnight after Howlong president Mark Sarau described the possible union as a "fantastic opportunity" for both clubs.
In its email to members, the Howlong board said the decision was taken out of its hands after a Club Corowa meeting on Wednesday evening.
Club Corowa chief executive Peter Norris said "misinformed members coming at us from the sidelines" had made an amalgamation impossible in the short term but didn't rule out pursuing a merger down the track.
"We maintain that the benefits to both clubs are significant, however, the political environment from both sides has increased considerably which has taken the amalgamation to a high-risk environment for our club, staff and members," he said.
"Over the last few months, last two in particular, the political risk associated with the amalgamation of the two clubs has built to a point that these efforts could not be achieved without misinformed members coming at us from the sidelines.
"It remains concerning that certain individuals with their own agenda continue to work heavily against the amalgamation and have been allowed to do so with no retribution.
"Our team are heartbroken that the damage done by such a minority can have such a profound impact on us all."
The Howlong board said it would now turn its attention to appointing a new general manager following the departure of Shaun Whitechurch in the middle of last year.
In its email to members, the Howlong board said the club was "a survivor and with unconditional support from our members, together we can make it thrive".
"Unfortunately, during the last four to five months of this process, there has been a degree of division which we cannot entertain moving forward," it said.
"The future calls for solidarity, and unrelenting support to ensure the future growth of our club.
"The board will continue to work on the projects that are already planned with the best of intention to work on them as the funds are available."
Earlier this month, Mr Sarau told The Border Mail refurbishing the club house was one of the major priorities in the resort's strategic plan.
