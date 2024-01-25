Five hurt, including two children, after truck and utility crash at Goorambat

Five people, including two children, have been hospitalised following a crash between a utility and a truck at Goorambat.
Emergency crews were called to the Benalla-Yarrawonga Road, near the intersection of the Thoona Goorambat Road, about 6.50pm on Thursday.
A truck, driven by a 22-year-old Bundalong man, collided with a blue Ford Ranger towing a caravan during the January 25 incident.
The collision pushed the utility into a tree, causing a branch to fall on its roof.
The five occupants in the utility were all hospitalised.
Air ambulances were called to the scene.
Two men aged 30 and 72 were flown to the Royal Melbourne Hospital and The Alfred with serious injuries.
The 30-year-old had upper and lower body injuries and the older man had upper body injuries.
Both were in a stable condition.
A boy, 9, and girl, 10, were flown to the Royal Children's Hospital with non-life threatening upper and lower body injuries.
A woman had minor injuries and was driven to Wangaratta hospital with upper body injuries in a stable condition.
Police said the woman was 70, but paramedics said she was in her 50s.
Police said the truck driver wasn't hurt.
He has been questioned.
Officers from the Benalla Highway Patrol are investigating the cause and no charges have been laid.
"The driver of the truck, a 22-year-old Bundalong man, was not injured and stopped at the scene," a police spokeswoman said.
"He was interviewed by police and released pending further enquiries."
