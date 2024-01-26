Birds of Tokyo set to make a beeline for the Border in autumn

RENOWNED Australian rock band Birds of Tokyo are setting a flight path for the Riverina in autumn.
The Perth-based band will perform at Club Corowa as part of their Concert Series on Friday, March 8.
With a career spanning more than two decades, Birds of Tokyo have become a household name in the Australian music scene.
Known for their powerful and emotive sound, the band has crafted a diverse discography that resonates with fans across the country.
Their chart-topping hits, including Plans, Lanterns and I'd Go with You Anywhere have not only dominated the airwaves but have also become anthems that resonate with listeners.
Their success extends beyond the charts, with numerous ARIA Awards under their belt and a reputation for putting on electrifying live shows.
Formed in 2004 from a collaboration of members from Tragic Delicate and Karnivool, Birds of Tokyo found a loyal following for its brand of alternative rock, both at home and abroad.
Club Corowa had also teamed up with mental health advocate Daniel Hately from the Fight is Real initiative.
In support of mental health awareness, $10 from every concert ticket sold will be donated to the Black Dog Institute, a leading organisation dedicated to mental health research, diagnosis and treatment.
Mr Hately will attend the concert, selling merchandise to support this important cause.
Supporting Birds of Tokyo will be Albury-Wodonga-based rock band Empress + Aces.
Club Corowa chief executive Peter Norris said the club was beyond thrilled to host one of Australia's biggest bands.
"We are excited to bring such a stellar line-up of musical talent to Club Corowa," he said.
"Birds of Tokyo, along with the incredible Empress + Aces, will undoubtedly create an electric atmosphere for our patrons.
"We are also proud to partner with the Black Dog Institute and Daniel Hately from the Fight is Real initiative to support mental health awareness through this event.
"It's a fantastic opportunity for our community to come together for a night of great music while contributing to a meaningful cause."
Tickets for the Birds of Tokyo concert at Club Corowa are now available at clubcorowa.com.au.
