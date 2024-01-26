Citizens of the year named on cross-border Australia Day honours lists

Christine Dormer's passion for preserving and showcasing Indigo Shire's rich heritage was rewarded on Australia Day when she was named the shire's citizen of the year.
On the other side of the Murray River, Leo Anic's work to provide emergency and crisis support has led in part to him being named Federation Council LGA's citizen of the year.
Ms Dormer said she was humbled by the recognition.
"It's really nice to be recognised but it is important for me to acknowledge that there are a lot of other people that contribute too," she said. "I think it comes from my upbringing, I grew up in a small rural community and it is just what people did. All through my life, I've always put my hand up to do things."
Indigo Shire mayor Sophie Price said the award recognised Ms Dormer's contribution to Beechworth and Stanley communities over many years.
"Christine's incredible history of community service spans decades and truly makes her a worthy recipient of this award," Cr Price said.
"Since the 1980s she has been a stalwart of both the Stanley and Beechworth communities and her selflessness in sharing her time and knowledge for the benefit of her community, as well as future generations, makes this award so well-deserved."
At the Federation Council Australia Day ceremony at the Paradise Palladium Theatre in Morundah on Friday, January 26, the crowd was told Mr Anic had been pivotal in the establishment of Friday Night @The Station and the Men's Table.
He had also provided crisis support through his work as the first Amaranth Ambassador and was known for his efforts to promote local businesses.
Mr Anic and his camera can often be seen at community events all around the region, recording them and posting them on various social media platforms.
Earlier this year he travelled to Snowy Valleys bushfire recovery area with the Amaranth Foundation to film the efforts of a Corowa not-for-profit organisation working in bushfire recovery.
In other awards, the Indigo Shire young citizen of the year was awarded to 24-year-old Chiltern resident Kurt Sorenson, while at Morundah, performer Dylan Forge clinched Federation Council's young citizen of the year gong.
An Indigo Council statement said Mr Sorenson had been "an active and inspiring member of the Chiltern CFA" since he joined as a junior member when he was 11 and had recently taken on the role of training coordinator.
Forge was the inaugural Federation Council youth mayor which led him to oversee several community projects including the Memorial Plaza Interactive Mural, Colour Run, Howlong Lowe's Square ping pong table and the Sanger Street Piano.
He has represented the region in Scotland, Ireland, Malaysia and Singapore with his bagpipe playing.
Federation mayor Pat Bourke said Australia Day provided communities with "a day to reflect on what it means to be Australian, to celebrate contemporary Australia and to acknowledge our history".
"On Australia Day we celebrate all the things we love about Australia; land, sense of fair go, lifestyle, democracy, the freedoms we enjoy, and particularly our people," he said.
"Today we celebrate our people, the people of Federation Council who go above and beyond in their respective areas to ensure our communities thrive and grow. Our nominees are very special people, whose donation of time and effort warrants this type of special celebration."
Filmmaker and author Anupam Sharma was named Federation's Australia Day Ambassador for the Federation Council LGA.
Community group of the year Joint Winners for Federation were the Howlong Community Progress Association and the Country Women's Association of NSW Oaklands branch.
The Kergunyah Country Women's Association was named Indigo Shire Community organisation of the year.
